Thanks to Eagle Scout Troop 110, some Cheyenne Mountain-area families in need won’t go hungry during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Through its involvement with the nonprofit group Elevate, the troop has ensured that food-insecure Cheyenne Mountain School District 12 students and families have received the “meat” of the fixings for peanut butter and jelly sandwiches. Elevate supports D12 families experiencing food insecurity or who have trouble buying school supplies and other necessities.
Jake Boley, an Eagle Scout with Troop 110, came up with the idea that assisting Elevate would be a great opportunity for the troop to give back to the community. Jake, 17, is the son of John and Karen Boley and will be a senior at Cheyenne Mountain High School in the fall.
The troop welcomed the idea, but worried that social distancing might hamper its efforts. “We as a troop wanted to do something to help. But, with the social distancing restrictions, we needed to think outside the box for service projects,” Jake said.
Following troop discussion, Jake met with Elevate Coordinator Monica Grage to find out what foodstuff the organization required. Grage suggested collecting jars of peanut butter and jelly, and troop members agreed. “Troop 110 reached out to Elevate asking if they needed any food staples to be donated. Their response was peanut butter and jelly,” Jake said.
The troop went to work organizing a food drive to benefit the local nonprofit, collecting more than 100 jars of peanut butter and more than 100 jars of jelly. “We didn’t make sandwiches. We just asked our troop to collect jars of peanut butter and jelly,” Jake said.
Once complete, the troop took the jars to the Elevate office for distribution. Having to practice social distancing and gathering restrictions was the only barrier, Jake said. “We also were restricted on time as we got approval to do the food drive, but had a small window to collect the jars before the last delivery date for Elevate,” Jake said.
It was the first food drive the troop conducted for Elevate, said Jake. “We hoped to collect enough peanut butter and jelly jars so that Elevate could give extra jars to the families to help provide extra food over the summer break,” Jake said.
Assisting the community during these trying times seemed natural for Jake who joined the Cub Scouts while a first-grader, attaining Eagle Scout rank while in the 8th grade.
Jake worked closely with troop leadership Scoutmaster Brent Mellow and Committee Chair Jordan Kriss in planning the food drive.
Grage said, “They (Troop 110) provided a massive amount of peanut butter and jelly, and Jake even provided an additional dozen jars days later. We have more than enough for the summer and fall, too. Their efforts were awesome and appreciated.”
Elevate is an organization run by District 12 parents, community members and district administrators. They help support students and their families with food insecurities, basic school supplies and winter coats. They also provide backpacks with food for elementary students for the weekends and help with other emergency needs for district students and families.
Elevate works in conjunction with teacher organizations, volunteers, the district’s community liaison and school counselors. It supplies food to students during the day, fills backpacks with food for elementary students for the weekend and provides gasoline cards, school supplies and other emergency needs.
Donations of canned chicken, chili, fruit, soup and vegetables are welcome. Macaroni and cheese, pasta/pasta sauce, rice mixes and individually wrapped snack items, such as crackers, fruit snacks, granola bars and pretzels, also are accepted.
Donations can be dropped off at Cañon School, 1201 W. Cheyenne Road, from 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., Wednesdays and Thursdays. Labeled drop-off boxes are located outside the main doors. Donations also can be dropped off any time at 3118 Springdowns Place.
Learn more about Elevate by visiting cmsd12.org/elevategeninfo. Anyone interested in volunteering is encouraged to contact Monica Grage at 719-331-2270 or mgrage@comcast.net.