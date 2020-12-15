Thanks to increased COVID precautions, Christmas pageants this holiday season will be as rare as a visit by an angel in a dream! Luckily, Broadmoor Community Church in the Broadmoor neighborhood is inviting one and all to attend a free, virtual Christmas pageant.
At 5 p.m. and again at 6:15 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 19, the production of “Do Not Be Afraid” will be shown on a huge inflatable screen in the church parking lot (315 Lake Ave.). The community is invited to attend and enjoy this holiday tradition safely and comfortably in their cars. The kids can wear their PJs and sip hot chocolate while watching the 35-minute play. At the conclusion of the screening the traditional carol “Silent Night” will be sung by all as battery operated candles or cellphone flashlights light up the sky.
Liz Shelton joined the Broadmoor Community Church staff in August as Faith Formation Coordinator. “I’m super excited!” she said. “It’s a wonderful staff. Anne (Rev. Anne Cubbage) has a great vision for where she sees the church going in the community … the presence.”
Church families were invited by Shelton to participate in putting together the pageant. Over a dozen family groups and households responded when Shelton reached out for participants.
“I was thrilled with the response I got from youth and families to participate in a Christmas pageant. Major roles were filled within a day!” Shelton said. All the scenes were pre-recorded and have been edited to complete the production. Included in the program will be Christmas carol singing, and performances by virtual choirs.
Shelton, who is currently a student at Iliff School of Theology in Denver, oversees everything at BCC related to faith development of children and youth. “I am really passionate about passing on Christian faith and tradition to the next generation,” she says.
BCC, built on a former trash dump of the Broadmoor Hotel in the 1960s, has deep historic roots in the Broadmoor neighborhood. Shelton’s focus is to reach out to neighborhood households and give them a reason to call BCC their church home. She finds that youth are wrestling with making sense of the many issues that are in the forefront today.
Shelton, who has three teenagers of her own, said she loves watching young people develop as they navigate issues such as diversity and social justice. Youth today want to make changes in the world as they explore how religion can champion these causes, she said.
The pageant, “Do Not Be Afraid,” was developed by Illustrated Ministries. The production is endearing and humorous with a mixture of traditional and modern elements. Options for adjusting the script, depending on the ages and finesse of the participants, offered a great deal of flexibility.
Shelton deftly oversees the children and youth ministries of BCC. She is in the process of developing an established youth program. Due to the pandemic, most contact is through Zoom meetings. It is a challenge to devise ways to incite excitement in yet another online experience, as most children and youth are currently involved in online school. Shelton is in the process of discovering the needs and wants of families while maintaining a high level of interest.
COVID has affected progressive churches such as BCC by pushing them toward more online services and contacts. As the pandemic eases, this virtual world will likely continue to have an increased impact. The unknown question is: What will the church look like moving forward? Shelton explains that this is an exciting time of change for many churches, almost like a reformation.
So, as a different way of celebrating Christmas this year approaches, all are invited to experience a sense of community with BCC on Saturday. As the world travels through an extremely challenging time, some things such as the Christmas story, blessedly stay the same.