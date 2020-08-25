I like talking about the railroads. I like to point out that in 1908 more people got on and off trains in Colorado Springs than people do at the airport in 2008. Today I will share a couple of hours at the Santa Fe station in June of 1901 to show how that could happen.
• At 4:40 a.m. the Colorado and Southern, which shared the tracks with the Santa Fe, had a passenger train which made a stop here. It traveled north and made connections at Denver with their narrow gauge trains into the mountains to Leadville.
• An hour later another C&S train came north, which after leaving Denver would go north to Fort Collins and into Wyoming. At about the same time Colorado Midland’s deluxe passenger train arrived from Grand Junction, Leadville and on at 5:45 a.m. It made connections with yet a combination Santa Fe and C&S train to Denver.
• The two lines often combined trains. It had started in La Junta with passengers from the east. At Pueblo it picked up some C&S cars from Texas. While in Colorado Springs a southbound Santa Fe C&S passenger train to Pueblo arrived. There was a long enough stop for the Midland passengers to connect with both these trains, as well as for others to get to the Midland train.
• Another C&S train, which started at Colorado Springs, left traveling east to Manitou Junction to travel north on the old C&S line to Denver For those not familiar with the old Denver and New Orleans line, it was built in 1880, headed southeast out of Denver east of Black Forest to Falcon, south to Manitou Junction, nine miles east of the Santa Fe station in Colorado Springs. It continued south to Fountain and traveled on the east side of Fountain Creek to Pueblo. This line was part of the newly organized Colorado and Southern in 1899. The part south of Manitou Junction was the first section to be abandoned when the agreement with the Santa Fe was made.
• The morning rush was not yet over. At 7:25 a.m., a Santa Fe connection train to Denver from California arrived.
• At 7:50 a.m., the Colorado Midland deluxe passenger left westward dropping part of its train at Divide for Cripple Creek.
• At 8 another Santa Fe/C&S train from Pueblo, headed out to Manitou Junction to go to Denver.
• It was now quiet for a while. Each train normally carried 100-200 passengers in the summer. Thirty or more changed trains on these occasions. If there was a tour group involved it could be quite hectic.
Generally this kind of rush happened twice, or even three times, morning, evening and sometimes midnight! Then there were the freight trains in the mix, which normally did not pass through town while passengers were loading.
E.M. “Mel” McFarland is an artist, historian and railroad enthusiast. He is a Pikes Peak region native and has written a handful of books and guides highlighting the area’s rich history. Contact Mel at mcmidland@yahoo.com.