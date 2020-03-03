All this talk about the coronavirus has me concerned. Not panicked, but worried.
Clearly, there’s some misinformation out there. A recent CNN Business article said that 38% of Americans won’t purchase Corona “under any circumstances” because of some of that erroneous information. Another 14% said they “wouldn’t order a Corona in public.”
Here’s a tip: The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) is not spread by drinking Corona beer. It’s spread by people. But my advice is to drink Colorado craft beer if you’re going to drink beer — it’s far superior anyway.
Jokes aside, there’s reason for concern. A lot of people have died (at least six people in Washington state as of March 2), are sick or are quarantined; the stock market is a mess; and the safety of global travel is in question — a friend’s trip to Japan and a relative’s April work conference in China were recently canceled — all because of COVID-19.
How do we find out the latest about what’s going on with the disease?
Best bet, according to Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-VT), is to “periodically check the Centers For Disease Control website of updates … including info on current cases in the U.S., symptoms, and on prevention and treatment.” He tweeted this and a link to the CDC site last week.
The CDC has extensive information about the disease. Here’s some of it:
“Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in many different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats, and bats. Rarely, animal coronaviruses can infect people and then spread between people …” states the CDC site (updated Feb. 27).
The COVID-19 virus and other similar viruses originated in bats and eventually was transmitted to humans.
“Early on, many of the patients in the COVID-19 outbreak in Wuhan, China had some link to a large seafood and live animal market, suggesting animal-to-person spread. Later, a growing number of patients reportedly did not have exposure to animal markets, indicating person-to-person spread,” the CDC site states.
Symptoms are those of a respiratory illness — fever, cough, trouble breathing.
While some infected travelers from China have come to the United States, currently the virus is not spreading in the U.S.
But that doesn’t mean that it won’t spread here.
“It’s important to note that current global circumstances suggest it is likely that this virus will cause a pandemic (global outbreak),” says the CDC.
Around the world, doctors and scientists are trying to figure out how to contain the spread of the virus and lessen its impact.
Our government has issued some travel restrictions, including not allowing non citizens who have been in China within the past 14 days to enter the U.S., implementing a quarantine for up to 14 days for citizens returning from China, and recommending that travelers “reconsider cruise ship voyages into or within Asia at this time.”
The immediate risk to the American public is “believed to be low,” but there are some precautions you can take, according to the CDC:
• Voluntary Home Isolation: Stay home when you are sick with respiratory disease symptoms. At the present time, these symptoms are more likely due to influenza or other respiratory viruses than to COVID-19-related virus.
• Respiratory Etiquette: Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue, then throw it in the trash can.
• Hand Hygiene: Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.
If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with 60%-95% alcohol.
• Environmental Health Action: Routinely clean frequently touched surfaces and objects
Basically, these are the same steps you’d take to not spread the flu.
Also, the CDC recommends getting a flu shot, if you haven’t already.
Unfortunately, there’s no vaccine to protect against COVID-19, “and no medications approved to treat it,” states the CDC website.
If the virus does spread widely in the U.S., there will be more precautions to take, and more to worry about.
Don’t borrow trouble, but do educate yourself.
If you’re sick, stay home, please. I don’t know about your office, but mine is a petri dish.
And now might not be the time to pick up any Dystopian novels about the apocalypse ...
Now, just for funsies, go wash your hands.
Michelle Karas has called the Pikes Peak region home for more than four years. She has been editor of Pikes Peak Newspapers since June. Contact Michelle with feedback and letters to the editor at michelle.karas@pikespeaknewspapers.com.