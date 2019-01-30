When he arrived in Colorado Springs in 1996 following 20 years in the U.S. Marine Corps, Don Fortenberry didn’t know what the future held in store.
He tried financial planning. That wasn’t for him.
Then he put his background in electronics and math to good use, earned his teaching certification and got his first big break in 1998 when he became a full-time substitute teacher at Cheyenne Mountain High School.
That was just the first of many breakthroughs for the Illinois native.
In a few months, he’ll retire after 21 years at CMHS, the last six as school principal, an occupation he never envisioned when this journey started.
“I never saw myself going on the path into administration,” Fortenberry said. “But I liked being here and got my license and certain doors opened for me. But when I started teaching, there was no idea of someday being the principal here. It all fell into place.”
It certainly did. After a decade in the math department, Fortenberry moved into a different role as dean of students for a year, then assistant principal for three years before his biggest opportunity became available.
And he never had to move, something he was accustomed to doing.
“This is the longest I’ve lived anywhere in my life,” Fortenberry said. “Now, all of my kids are trying to come back. I think we’ll be here for good.”
As principal, he’s earned a reputation for standing his ground but also giving his staff the freedom to expand its horizons and change, but not solely for the purpose of changing.
“He is very big on sharing accolades but not being afraid to take the blame,” CMHS assistant principal Nick Gagliardi said. “He was always open to change, but not unless we could find a better way. He always welcomed everyone’s opinions but wasn’t afraid to make the hard decision and stand behind it.”
Soon, Fortenberry won’t have to make those hard decisions anymore.
Instead, he’ll take some time to reflect, travel to visit children and grandchildren, then partake on a long sought-after project in a new area.
“I’m going to go to Canada to learn how to build a wooden canoe,” Fortenberry said. “I have zero woodworking ability whatsoever, but they show you how to build a scale model. I’ve been all over the world, but I’ve never been to Canada.”
On Thursday, the application window will close for the next principal at Cheyenne Mountain.
But for now, it’s business as usual for Fortenberry.
“There’s still a lot to get done,” Fortenberry said. “I don’t want to give the impression that I’m done. I really enjoy my job and working with the people I work with. So, there’s no reason to be counting the days. After the school year, I’ll take a few deep breaths and move on. I’ll see what happens.”