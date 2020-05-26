If somebody had told us six months ago how different learning would be, would we have just shook our heads? Here we are in May navigating through such a unique time in history, simply learning and adapting as we go.
As parents and teachers alike are grappling with this uncharted territory, what is the parks department to do? With endless cancellations of school and library programs we felt some sadness at the reality that we wouldn’t reach as many kids. Much like other organizations we have adapted our educational outreach approach in order to provide unique and engaging opportunities to our youth.
For the last several years, the City of Colorado Springs’ Parks, Recreation and Cultural Service Department has worked to build a relationship with schools to create fun and engaging educational programming for grades 3-6. This year was no different. Through the TOPS (Trails, Open Space and Parks) Stewardship Program, we reach thousands of elementary school-aged children each year. We had several “Traveling Trunks” scheduled to take into classrooms throughout the spring, as well as, field trips to our parks.
Park Rangers thrive on giving kids the opportunity to experience our amazing parks through valuable interactions. We decided to turn our traveling trunks into videos to reach students.
Last month we released our first video “What’s In Your Watershed?” focusing on watersheds and the impacts of pollution on our waterways. This allowed teachers to use the lesson as a supplemental classroom education piece. This two-part video series received overwhelmingly positive feedback with several requests for additional videos to be produced as soon as possible. We are currently producing these new videos and look forward to releasing them soon.
Our next releases will be “Rocks Outside of the Box,” highlighting the geology of Colorado Springs specifically in Red Rock Canyon Open Space. A ranger will take our students on a virtual walk through time, going over the different rock formations that make Colorado Springs so special. “Skins and Skulls” will teach about different animals that call our open spaces and city home. Kids will learn all about carnivores, herbivores, and omnivores and why they play key roles in our natural environment.
This video will also focus on practicing the “Rule of Thumb” when near wildlife. For the rule of thumb: stick out your arm all the way straight, put up your thumb, close one eye, look down your arm and see if you can cover the wildlife with your thumb. If you can cover the wildlife fully with your thumb, you are a safe distance. If you not, back up and give it more space.
Within each of our videos, we try to ensure that we have elements of the “Leave No Trace Seven Principles” included as our department strives towards excellence as land managers. Leave No Trace practices, such as disposing of pet waste properly, increase stewardship in the parks and encourage responsible recreation. Find more information about Leave No Trace at lnt.org.
Our city’s youth truly are the best possible stewards of the land we hold so dear to our hearts. While we cannot anticipate what the future holds for us we will continue to create learning opportunities for as many students as possible! Videos can be accessed through the City of Colorado Springs website, coloradosprings.gov, or by emailing gillian.rossi@coloradosprings.gov.
Hayley Noneman is a park ranger for the City of Colorado Springs.