For Dick Bowman, the magic of magic started when he was 8 years old.
The longtime Broadmoor neighborhood resident — a professional magician for more than 35 years — was attending a magic show at a carnival as a child and was invited on stage to be the magician’s helper.
“My jaw dropped,” said Bowman, who later desperately queried his father about the secret of the Chinese linking rings trick the magician had performed on stage. “I was hooked,” he said.
Bowman purchased a magic book for 10 cents and was on his way to a lifetime of illusion. At an early age he began amazing his peers with well-performed card and coin tricks.
According to Bowman, magicians simply challenge an audience to consider all that could be possible, inviting them into amazement and entertainment while pondering the mystique of magic. His grasp of his profession is clearly on point, as Bowman was asked to serve as president of the Society of American Magicians (SAM) from July 2017-July 2018.
SAM originated in the early 1900s, and was started by world-renowned magician Harry Houdini, who served as president from 1917 until his untimely death in 1926. The magic organization is the world’s oldest and most prestigious, with 5,000 members of professional and amateur magicians.
But most of them didn’t get there overnight. Bowman’s advice to aspiring magicians?
“Practice, practice, practice,” he said. “My motto is if I’ve done a trick 100 times then I am ready to perform it.
He also advised pursuing a mentor in the magic world, along with getting involved in a group of magicians. Bowman mentors junior magicians, ages 7-17, through the Society of Young Magicians, teaching monthly classes and fostering developing passions to perform.
To be a successful magician, Bowman said it’s key to understand a routine, make it entertaining, engage the audience, and keep things fun.
Bowman incorporates stories into his tricks: for example, engaging the viewer in a tale of the lonesome bunny finding a mate, and expanding his family as more and more foam bunnies appear in the hand of the audience participant. Of course, Bowman is adept at sleight of hand and directing or misdirecting an observer’s attention.
Bowman does between 75 and 100 performances per year, mostly in local venues, including the Broadmoor Hotel, Cheyenne Mountain Resort and the Antlers Hotel. He tailors his shows to the number of guests and the ages of the group. His repartee and humor are age appropriate, and some tricks are better performed before a small group for which there can be more individual participation and trick visibility. Coin and card tricks are standard fare; quarters appear to magically move from one hand to the other. The magician seems to always be able to tell which card was withdrawn from his deck, and how to return it the original order.
In his magic room, Bowman practices and organizes his tricks prior to performances. He has a library of hundreds of books and videos on magic, and he has even invented a few tricks of his own.
According to Bowman, magic continues to grow as a performing art, providing lifelong enjoyment for the magician and the audience.
The Pikes Peak Prestidigitators — the Colorado Springs branch of SAM — host a meeting on the first Friday of each month. Anyone who has an interest in magic is invited to attend these lectures, pizza parties, social time and a chance to perform for and observe the craft of fellow magicians.
For more information about the local SAM chapter, visit 170sam.org. To see Bowman’s performance schedule as Master Magician Professor Higgins, visit higginsmagic.com.