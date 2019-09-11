By WALT COOPER
Typically, we think of spring as the time for celebrations in schools as we recognize student achievement, the year’s academic and athletic accomplishments, commencement exercises, and other activities. However, in the Cheyenne Mountain School District, we hold an annual celebration each fall that we’re excited to share with our community.
On Wednesday, Oct. 2, we will feature a tremendous community-wide celebration as we welcome two newly elected members into the District 12 Hall of Fame. Retired Cheyenne Mountain School District Superintendent Harlan Else and the late Hazel Martin, a former Cheyenne Mountain High School teacher, will be inducted at a public presentation and reception at 6:30 p.m. at Cheyenne Mountain High School.
Dr. Else assumed the role of superintendent of the Cheyenne Mountain School District in July 1990, coming from Ft. Lupton, where he had been named Colorado Superintendent of the Year. Under his leadership, the district was successful in multiple elections, which led to the construction of two new schools, improvements to all existing campuses, and additional financial support for staff salaries and student programs before he retired in 2006.
Hazel Martin overcame a childhood of no formal schooling and having to teach herself to read and write to earn a degree from Colorado College and begin teaching Spanish and Latin at Cheyenne School in 1936. Late in her career, she undertook the challenge of also learning French so that Cheyenne students could learn yet another foreign language at school.
She retired from District 12 in 1967.
This year’s inductees were selected by a panel of past Board of Education presidents, present Hall of Fame members, and representatives from the current board of education and the Tradition of Excellence Foundation.
Initiated in 2011 the Cheyenne Mountain School District 12 Hall of Fame was established as a permanent tribute to select individuals whose legacy has helped shape or further the tradition of excellence that has become synonymous with the Cheyenne Mountain School District. Dr. Else and Miss Martin join previous inductees Carl Fetters, Lloyd Shaw, Rose Elnor Hamman, Darryl Laye, Ed Nuccio, Eldon Helm, Jim Johnson, Frank “Pop” Evans, Paul Homan, Marcus Foster, Susan Gross, Barbara Lewis, Don Wallace, Pat Abbot, David McDermott, Dorothy Shaw, Spencer Beasley, and Margaret Morrow in the Hall of Fame, which is displayed in the main foyer of Cheyenne Mountain High School.
Walt Cooper is the superintendent of schools in Cheyenne Mountain School District 12. He was selected as the Colorado Superintendent of the Year for 2018. Learn more about District 12 at cmsd.k12.co.us.