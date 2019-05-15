District 12 Perspectives: 22nd annual Cheyenne Mountain School District parent survey yields positive results
It is hard to be a consumer of virtually any product or service in today’s digital age without being asked to “rate” the vendor or service. Restaurants, mechanics, medical providers, hotels — you name it, they want your vote. If you provide an email address, you can count on being asked to provide feedback on customer service.
While perhaps a relatively recent phenomenon to some consumers, the importance of collecting feedback from stakeholders is certainly not new in the Cheyenne Mountain School District. Last month marked the 22nd straight year that the District 12 Accountability Advisory Committee (DAAC) administered the D-12 Parent Survey to measure our performance and gauge parent satisfaction across all of our schools and programs. With nearly 2,700 total responses, the DAAC Survey provides invaluable information to help our leadership team and the Board of Education understand what is going well and set priorities for improvement efforts going forward.
At the elementary school level, we are quite proud of survey results that indicate 93 percent of parents believe their kid’s individual academic needs are being met and that 92 percent of parents are pleased with the core curriculum offered by our schools. While these numbers are primarily reassuring, parents also reported the highest level of dissatisfaction with our elementary school math curriculum. This is an important data point as well, because it mirrors concerns that many of our teachers and administrators have expressed and have led to our adopting a replacement math curriculum next year for all classrooms grades K-6.
At the junior high level, we were pleased that 97 percent of parents reported their child’s individual needs were being met and that more than 95 percent of parent were pleased with the curriculum offered. Nine out of 10 high school parents indicated their child’s individual needs were being met, and the same percentage was generally pleased with our core curriculum. A notable exception to this was nearly 25 percent of parents were displeased with 9th-grade science offerings. This feedback is important because it reinforces plans already underway by the CMHS Science Department to realign science course offerings beginning next year and provide biology as the required science course for all freshmen.
A final result of our survey, which should come as a surprise to no one, was parents’ desire for us to provide greater counseling, social work and mental health support for students at all grade levels. Almost without exception, this need was expressed across all schools and all grade levels. To that end, next year we will again expand our support teams by an additional district social worker and an additional high school counselor in an attempt to help meet the most growing need of our student body.
The full report of the District 12 Parent Survey is posted on the District 12 website, and individual school reports can be reviewed on each school’s site on their “Accountability” page.
Walt Cooper is the superintendent of schools in Cheyenne Mountain School District 12. He was selected as the Colorado Superintendent of the Year for 2018. Learn more about District 12 at cmsd.k12.co.us.