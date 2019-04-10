District 12 Perspectives: Cheyenne Mountain School District students have benefited from full-day kindergarten since 2013
Lately there has been a lot of media attention paid to the concept of free full-day kindergarten, primarily as a result of Gov. Jared Polis’ campaign proposal to bring full-day kindergarten to every child in the state. Following his election, the Governor made it clear during his State of the State speech that this would be his administration’s top priority this legislative session, cementing the issue’s place in the headlines, as well.
While the concept of full-day kindergarten is new in some districts across Colorado, and the availability of tuition-free full-day kindergarten isn’t available to many families in our state, neither is the case in the Cheyenne Mountain School District. Nearly a decade ago, we made the commitment to offer full-day kindergarten classes to all D-12 families based primarily on parent requests, but also because we inherently knew we would see tremendous benefits by allowing teachers to spend more time with their students, identify specific learning needs, and provide the resources and interventions kids needed to succeed.
We began full-day kindergarten as a tuition-based program, but we quickly realized the access issues this created for some families and the resulting inequity of opportunity for our youngest students. As a result, we made the commitment to prioritize free full-day kindergarten in our budget and have provided this program since 2013.
But since full-day kindergarten isn’t new to D-12, one might wonder why the Board of Education and I have been such vocal advocates for Gov. Polis’ proposal. The answer is really fairly simple. While we have prioritized full-day kindergarten in our budget, it has been at the expense of some other budget needs, like increasing teacher pay, because Colorado only funds kindergarten students at slightly more than half the level of other students. Polis’ proposal would increase the per-pupil funding by 48 percent for each kindergarten student, and since we already pay the full cost of kindergarten in D-12, this additional funding (more than $700,000 in our case) will allow our Board of Education to allocate additional resources to meet other needs.
Previous attempts to fund this policy goal have failed. Since 2013, the Colorado General Assembly has entertained nine different bills to pay for full-day kindergarten, all to no avail for a variety of reasons from politics to budget constraints. But, things seem a little different, now that the political support behind this proposal is widely bipartisan, Colorado’s economy is strong enough to support multiple priorities, and we now have years’ worth of results demonstrating the benefits of full-day kindergarten programs, especially among our most challenged students. It is my hope that the General Assembly will support Gov. Polis’ proposal and allow all families in Colorado access to full-day kindergarten and programs like those provided in District 12.
Walt Cooper is the superintendent of schools in Cheyenne Mountain School District 12. He was selected as the Colorado Superintendent of the Year for 2018. Learn more about District 12 at cmsd.k12.co.us.