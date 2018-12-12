District 12 Perspectives: Cheyenne Mountain School District recognized for quality work in ELD program
We frequently celebrate our students and staff in the Cheyenne Mountain School District, and for good reason. On a number of occasions, I’ve written about recognition and awards bestowed upon our students and their schools, but most of this recognition is based on the performance of large student groups, individual schools or, in some cases, the entire district. This month I am again writing in celebration of student performance, though our most recent cause for celebration is rather unique.
Just a couple of weeks ago, we received word that the State Board of Education and the Colorado Department of Education had identified the Cheyenne Mountain School District as a recipient of the 2018-19 ELPA Excellence Award. I say this recognition is unique because The English Language Proficiency Act (ELPA) Excellence Award program singles out school districts and charter schools based on quality programming and outcomes for students whose first language is not English.
While the number of emergent English-speaking students in District 12 is not large (a few more than 100 students), our commitment to programming that meets these students needs and our expectations for their academic performance is equal to that of all other students. The ELPA Excellence Award award recognizes districts that achieve the highest English and academic growth among English learners. Using three different metrics — academic achievement, academic growth and language growth — the ELPA Excellence Award is reserved for those at the top of all three criteria. This year, that group numbered four districts, including District 12, and one charter school.
The mission of the Cheyenne Mountain School District begins by committing to an exemplary and relevant educational experience for every student. The results demonstrated by our emergent English-speaking students is a tremendous credit to both our students’ hard work and the talent and dedication of our faculty who teach them. It is also evidence that when we say “every” student in the Cheyenne Mountain School District, we mean it.
Walt Cooper is the superintendent of schools in Cheyenne Mountain School District 12. He was selected as the Colorado Superintendent of the Year for 2018. Learn more about District 12 at cmsd.k12.co.us.