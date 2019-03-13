District 12 Perspectives: Call for nominees for the Cheyenne Mountain School District 12 Hall of Fame
Those familiar with and close to District 12 have undoubtedly heard me say that we celebrate a lot in the Cheyenne Mountain School District, and for good reason. Indeed, it is hard to find a month, a season or any other measure of time that fails to present a reason to celebrate. But typically, our celebrations take the form of recognizing real-time student academic achievements, athletic accomplishments, faculty awards, commencement exercises, and other activities. However, an equally important, but often underappreciated, celebration is the honoring of long-term contributions by district supporters through recognition in the District 12 Hall of Fame.
Initiated in 2011, the Cheyenne Mountain School District 12 Hall of Fame was established as a permanent tribute to individuals whose legacy has helped shape or further the tradition of excellence that has become synonymous with the Cheyenne Mountain School District. Displayed in the grand hall of Cheyenne Mountain High School, there are 18 individuals represented in the Hall of Fame. They include former faculty members Carl Fetters (the initial inductee into the Hall in 2011), Rose Elnor Hamman, Darryl Laye, Ed Nuccio, Frank “Pop” Evans, Susie Gross, Barbara Lewis, Pat Abbot, and most recently the 2018 class of Spencer Beasley and Margaret Morrow. Former administrators Eldon Helm, Paul Homan, and Don Wallace are also included.
Joining the former D-12 staff members are alumni and long-time supporters Jim Johnson and David McDermott, who also served as Board of Education President. Former 19th Century Board of Education member Marcus Foster, who is credited for constructing the building that housed the original Cheyenne School, is also honored. Finally, no celebration of D-12 history would be complete without legendary superintendent Dr. Lloyd Shaw and his wife and revered teacher Dorothy Shaw, who were inducted in 2012 and 2017, respectfully. All of these individuals were selected by a panel of past Board of Education presidents, present Hall of Fame members, and representatives from the current Board of Education and the Tradition of Excellence Foundation.
This year, we are reaching out to all alumni, community members, former faculty members, and others in an effort to generate the largest group of nominees since the Hall of Fame was established. Anyone who is interested in submitting a qualifying individual for consideration can learn about the qualifications, download a nomination packet, and review information about each of the current Hall of Fame members at cmsd12.org.
Walt Cooper is the superintendent of schools in Cheyenne Mountain School District 12. He was selected as the Colorado Superintendent of the Year for 2018. Learn more about District 12 at cmsd.k12.co.us.