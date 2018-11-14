District 12 Perspectives: Answering questions on state accreditation scores
After writing last month about the results of the 2018 state accreditation scores for all school districts in the state and highlighting that the states “growth measures” have played a significant role in pushing our district’s scores higher and higher each year, I fielded a number of questions from those seeking to further understand these measures. Most all of us understand historical achievement measures based on a 100 point scale, which are still a vital component of our state accreditation, but Colorado’s growth measures are much more complex.
In very general terms, growth measures exist so that each student’s year over year progress can be measured, regardless if they are a high, average, or low performing student. The growth measure is determined by comparing a students progress from year-to-year with progress made by other students across Colorado that had similar assessment scores last year. By grouping students in this manner with their “academic peers,” we not only can see how much progress each student has made, but also how we’re doing on the whole compared to other schools and districts in Colorado.
Another benefit to the growth measures is that they identify progress on a student-by-student basis, which eliminates the possibility of a few number of lower performing students being lost among the data point of larger number of high performing students. In other words, the growth level is completely independent of the achievement level for individual students.
We’re very fortunate that the Cheyenne Mountain School District has demonstrated both tremendous growth and high achievement, but this is not necessarily the case across Colorado. Schools and districts that produce the highest rates of growth may not be those with high achievement levels every year, yet these students deserve to be recognized for tremendous improvement. Further explanation and commentary on this issue can be found on the District 12 website by clicking on “Understanding Colorado’s Growth Model.”
Walt Cooper is the superintendent of schools in Cheyenne Mountain School District 12. He was selected as the Colorado Superintendent of the Year for 2018. Learn more about District 12 at cmsd.k12.co.us.