Dating back more than 20 years, the District 12 Accountability and Accreditation Committee, commonly referred to as the “DAAC,” is by far the longest-standing committee appointed by the Board of Education.
Created by state statute in 1994, the DAAC is a volunteer committee made up of D-12 administrators, parent volunteers, staff members, and non-parent D-12 taxpayers.
Each Colorado school district is required to constitute such a committee, and several of the committee’s duties are outlined in Colorado law. These include reviewing the annual improvement plans developed by each school, reviewing any new applications for charter schools, and evaluating the district’s teacher evaluation policies and tools, to name a few.
However, the longest-standing project that the District 12 DAAC oversees is an annual spring survey of parents. For nearly the last decade, the DAAC has distributed the same online survey each year so that we can review both annual and longitudinal responses. Each year we receive in excess of 2,500 survey responses that are revised at the committee, leadership and Board of Education levels to help identify improvement needs and strategies. Most significantly, the DAAC survey process has served as the foundation of the last two long-range plans adopted by the Board.
In a typical year, this would be the time that we would once again deploy this same lengthy, multiple choice survey to gather another year’s worth of longitudinal data. However, no one needs an explanation of how the last year has been anything but typical, so this year the DAAC has put our normal survey tool on hold for one year, and went to work creating a much different parent survey for 2021.
The purpose of this year’s new survey is really twofold. The first objective is to specifically gather parent feedback on pandemic-related impacts, and the second is to serve as one more in a host of transitional tools for Dr. David Peak, who will take over as superintendent on July 1. Survey respondents will immediately notice a change from previous years as the format is different, and all parent responses will be gathered in narrative form as opposed to multiple choice.
The online survey is now open and we encourage all parents to access the survey tool via the link on the District 12 homepage, cmsd12.org. The narrative format of this new tool will require a great deal more work on the back end in analyzing and synthesizing the responses into action steps for the Board, Dr. Peak, our principals and others.
Given the importance of understanding recurring concerns and getting things “right” as our schools emerge from the pandemic next fall, however, the added effort will be well worth it.
Walt Cooper is the superintendent of schools in Cheyenne Mountain School District 12. He was selected as the Colorado Superintendent of the Year for 2018.