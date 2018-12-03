Cheyenne Mountain High School junior Cameron Russell, 17, always wondered how school government works.
Russell got the opportunity to find out during the Nov. 26 Cheyenne Mountain School District 12 Board of Education meeting. A First Class Scout with Boy Scout Troop 110, Russell attended the meeting at D-12 headquarters to fulfill his Citizenship and Communications Merit Badge requirements. Earning both badges is required to attain Eagle Scout, the highest Boy Scout rank.
However, Russell is genuinely interested in how school government works and believed attending a BOE meeting could provide a glimpse into the boards’ decision-making process, he said. “I want to know what goes on behind the scenes in our school district and how everything comes together,” Russell said.
BOE President Monica Peloso welcomed Russell and asked him to lead the BOE in the Pledge of Allegiance. Although sparse, the approximately 30-minute meeting demonstrated how board members, through discussion and planning, work to resolve issues affecting the district. “I am excited to be here and am ready to learn,” Russell said.
Russell credited his family for igniting his interest in scouting and community. “My dad and brother were boy scouts. They had a great time and I figured I would, too,” Russell said.
To earn a Citizenship Merit Badge the scout must attend a meeting in their city, town or county council, or school board, municipal, county or state court session.
The scout selects a community-important issue, learns which branch of local government is responsible for the issue and interviews someone from that respective branch.
Communication Merit Badge requirements include keeping a log describing the scouts’ communication activities and methods. The scout also is required to share personal stories about how certain events have shaped their lives with a group of scouts or friends and observe how these people participate in the discussion.
Writing a five-minute speech for presentation during a meeting or to a group also is required. The scout must interview someone they know or respect because of their career, position, talent or life experiences. Additionally, the scout must attend a city council, debate or school board meeting where several points of view on an issue is discussed.
According to Russell, Colorado Springs is the best place for boy scouts to learn about local government and engage in outdoor activities, especially camping. Russell hopes to study musical theater in New York following graduation, he said. “I would like to study for a double major in computer science and musical theater because that is what I am most interested in,” Russell said.
Following the meeting Peloso touched on the anticipated teacher pay raise. Although a top D-12 priority, the raise most likely won’t go into effect for some time, according to Peloso.
“It is far too early to predict amounts that will be available for salary increases since funding for next year won’t be determined by the legislature until April at the earliest,” Peloso said.
Elsewhere, D-12 is adding three courses to the high school science curriculum.
Colorado Wildlife Biology and Marine Biology may be offered as early as next year, and Ecology, earmarked as a summer school course with a trip to Central America, may be offered in 2020.
The next meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 10 in the D-12 Administration Office Community Room, 1775 LaClede St. To learn more call 475-6100.