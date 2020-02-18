Stunning Pikes Peak is the vantage from ViewHouse Eatery, Bar and Rooftop, which celebrated a grand opening last week at 7114 Campus Drive in Colorado Springs.
Newly-constructed off Woodmen Road on the city’s north side, the two-story, 18,000-square-foot building feels towering and cozy at the same time. A soaring ceiling and comfortable booths make the space feel inviting. Floor to ceiling windows on the west wall highlight America’s Mountain and in warmer weather will open to the courtyard for lawn games such as volleyball, bocce, horseshoes and cornhole.
The rooftop features large, half-moon banquettes. A large bar area looks out over the Front Range, and a glass-enclosed fireplace surrounded by comfy sofas.
Marketing Director Jenn Ruppert said patrons can lay eyes on three televisions from any seat indoors, including from a 100-seat banquet room, where brunch is served on Sundays.
The initial ViewHouse location opened eight years ago across from Denver’s Coors Field, “enriching your life with great eats, views and fun,” states the Facebook page. A second location opened near the Denver Tech Center in 2014, with a third to follow in Littleton.
“We wanted to have a great sports bar with all local products, made from scratch and chef-driven,” said Brad Manske, vice president of Lotus Concepts Management, the ViewHouse operator. “We pride ourselves on using superior ingredients that are organic when possible, local when available and always fresh. Our menus are proudly crafted by thoughtful partnerships we’ve developed with farms, bakeries and craftsman throughout Colorado.”
The regional chain partners with over 100 Colorado businesses and nonprofits. The beef used at all four ViewHouse restaurants is organic and grass-fed, and the hormone-free chicken is from Red Bird Farms.
Littleton-based Savory Spice Shop (which has a franchise in Colorado Springs) works with executive chefs Jose Carrera and Alex Rodriguez to create signature ViewHouse spice blends. Melinda Carney, flavor ambassador for Savory Spice, says they make 11 custom blends for ViewHouse. “We want to help them do what they do best, create the magic,” she said.
The Spicy Cauliflower Bites appetizer ($12) is a good-sized portion of fried florets dusted with a Savory Spice’s harissa-chile seasoning blend and served with a buffalo ranch dipping sauce.
Food and drink offerings are extensive. The lunch menu offers a two for $10 menu of soups, salads, sandwiches, burgers and entrees.
On the dinner menu, shareable starters include Pigs In a Blanket ($10), Bacon-Wrapped Jalapeño Poppers ($13) and Prosciutto-Wrapped Mozzarella Sticks ($12.50).
Five varieties of sushi and four taco choices are available during dinner service.
The deliciously moist Grilled Citrus Salmon entrée ($27) came to the table perfectly cooked and includes sautéed broccoli, onions, mushrooms, and carrots over lemon zested jasmine rice.
The Works pizza ($15) includes a delightfully crunchy thin crust and a mix of meats and vegetables. Three other Neapolitan-style pizzas are similarly priced.
New menu item Nashville Hot Chicken and Waffles ($17) “is my personal favorite,” Ruppert said. Local organic chicken tenders have a peppery covering of just-hot-enough spice. They are served over fresh cornmeal waffles that are crispy outside and tender inside.
Nutella Dessert Pizza ($8) is a fun ending. Dough filled with Nutella has a sift of cinnamon and sugar over top, drizzled with chocolate and caramel. Strawberries are scattered about, and a scoop of vanilla ice cream finishes out the dish.
Fear not vegetarians, there are loads of options for you. The Hummus and Veggie Platter ($11.50) includes a house-made everything bagel-style seasoning in the hummus with seasonal vegetables and toasted pitas for dipping.
Salads are made with lettuce from Colorado-based One Town Farms, and there are four rice bowls ($16 and $17) on the menu, any of which can have a Portobello mushroom swapped out for the meat.
ViewHouse serves seven Barefoot wines as the house selection ($8 glass, $30 bottle). Most other wines by the glass or in the bottle are comparable in price, with the exception of champagnes that are offered in bottles only ($120).
Beer offerings are equally as extensive with over 40 Colorado craft beers including 24 on tap, with a handful of ViewHouse’s own creation. “I actually homebrew in my basement for the fun of it. I come up with the flavor profile and concepts while Chef Jose (Carerra) creates the blends,” Manske said.
Hand-mixed cocktails ($10) include the ViewHouse Lemonade ($10), their most popular cocktail, a luscious mix of muddled raspberries, fresh lemon juice, and Skyy Infusions Raspberry Vodka. A splash of Sierra Mist creates a nice effervescence.
Seven types of mules ($9.75) are offered, and a non-alcoholic section has been recently expanded. Ruppert said, “these are great if you’re driving, you just want to get out and don’t feel like drinking (alcohol).” The selection includes non-alcoholic Gruvi Prosecco and IPA ($6.50 each), and a mocktail called Gimme a Beet Juice ($8), a refreshing beet-forward drink.
Brunch at ViewHouse is an event. “Our famous Sunday brunch buffet, offered every Sunday 10-2 includes a meat-carving station, sushi, a build-your-own waffle station and something for the kids,” Ruppert said.
The bunch menu includes classics like eggs Benedict, omelets and pancakes. A Bloody Mary bar ($10) is available as well. “We have our own Bloody Mary mix that we make daily. We offer local hot sauces and some we make in house. We make several different types of bacon that goes on the bar, and the spice level is whatever you like,” Manske said.
There will be live music Thursdays and Fridays, as well as a Sunday Funday with volleyball, entertainment and drink specials from 2-6 p.m.
Marketing director Ruppert explained while the key is to provide a fun guest experience, the company also recognizes the importance of giving back.
“Over the years we try to support as many nonprofits as we can,” she said.
Manske added, “We do some extremely large events, and we’ve raised hundreds of thousands of dollars. We want to give back to the community and support the community.”
The Colorado Springs location will focus on helping Angels For America’s Fallen, a national nonprofit organization headquartered in Colorado Springs that has a mission to fund healthy activities for children of fallen firefighters, military and law enforcement.