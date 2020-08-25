If all else fails, dig in the dirt.
It’s fitting advice for a stressful day, times when your thoughts aren’t friendly, or when your yard is torn to shreds by the latest hail storm.
Like so many this year, I’ve spent extra time in my yard. I built new beds. Added perennials. Layered on extra mulch.
I started veggies from seed, which I’d just vowed off ever doing again.
My garden was just starting to produce before the storm. Supersweet 100 tomatoes. Quintas Pole beans. Homemade pickles cucumbers. Mesclun mix. Ground cherries. Raspberries. Golden currants. The last of the sugar snap peas. Sunflowers everywhere.
The plum and peach trees were loaded — minus the ones the squirrels had gotten — for the first time.
Birds, bees and “Cooney” — our name for the raccoon family that eats our garden — have been frequent visitors this summer.
When my next door neighbor texted me about the latest hail storm, I was camping with my son at Mueller State Park and putting into action the “leap” I wrote about in my last column.
We were in our tent waiting out a light rain while the big storm hit our neighborhood.
Mother-son camping was an enjoyable first we hope to repeat, but we packed up a day early to return home to assess the damage.
Thank goodness I was riding the zen of our trip when I got home. And, my intention to accept what I can’t control didn’t hurt either.
I couldn’t see my gravel driveway beneath the heavy layer of spruce branches. The sidewalks were also buried. One broken window. Broken screens. Fresh paint job dinged. New metal roof and gutters totaled.
Sigh.
It begins again.
I’d just wrapped up the 2018 hail insurance claim, almost two years to the date before the latest one.
But, at least this time, I knew where to begin. I was no longer a newbie.
And, I knew wasn’t alone. I watched my neighbors toiling away at cleanup, their curbside mounds of trash growing daily.
A week after the storm, most of the destruction is gone, but yard cleanup continues.
I’m glad I waited before pulling out my garden. Some things didn’t make it — cucumbers, most of the tomatoes, and the other veggies that struggled this year.
But, there are fresh signs of life. Two tomato plants have new growth and flowers. The pole beans are returning. The onions have new shoots. And sunflowers are back.
My garden is trying to make a comeback like so many people are. If we can hang on a little longer, maybe we’ll make it.
This afternoon while digging up my 10-pound potato harvest, I felt relaxed. Alive. Connected to the earth. It felt like it’s all going to be OK — the garden, house, everything.
If all else fails, dig in the dirt. Sometimes that’s all we need.
Joanna Zaremba is a mom, a coach, a writer, a nature lover, and a movement and mindfulness teacher. She has lived in the Cheyenne Cañon neighborhood since 2012. She can be reached at joannazaremba@gmail.com.