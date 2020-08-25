Jim Jackson has called Millibo Art Theatre in Colorado Springs his artistic home for the past seven years. It’s a
But these days, he looks at the cozy, storied venue a little differently.
With the pandemic, the 109-seat theater sits mostly unoccupied. Jackson and MAT co-founder Birgitta De Pree, who’s also his wife, are trying to bring their performance venue back to life with such things as summer camps for kids.
“It’s been such a challenge to figure out what to do next,” Jackson said. “Because without safely bringing the audience indoors to the stage, even for a small venue like us, it’s really hard right now. We decided not to do any shows this summer. Originally, we thought we could do it outside under the tent. But that seemed risky, to bring 50 people together. I think it’s not the right time yet.”
In 2001, Jackson and De Pree started their theater company in Manitou Springs. Their idea was to bring in local talent, as well as performers from elsewhere, and let them perform original work.
They moved to their current location at 1626 Tejon St., across from the Ivywild School in Colorado Springs, about seven years ago. It’s a hard-to-miss building, thanks to a red giant exclamation point near the front entrance.
The co-founders still perform, mostly via livestreams or recorded videos on Facebook. Their daughter, 17-year-old Lisbet Jackson, recently helped run a children’s summer camp.
Jim Jackson hopes to continue contributing to the Colorado Springs community through the MAT. He’s open to the idea of teaching students about performance arts during a pandemic school year.
“There’s ways to stay in touch as a performer but it’s really different,” he said. “If you’re used to live performance, it’s really different to be doing a show without an audience. It’s a different setup. But we’re adjusting that way.”