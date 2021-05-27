Colorado Springs motorists should expect traffic delays of up to an hour on Gold Camp Road Thursday and a full road closure on Friday as crews work to remove a boulder that fell from the mountain and closed the road about a month ago, according to a news release.
Crews from several agencies will spend Thursday stabilizing the slope above the boulder, which fell April 25. Removal is scheduled to take place on Friday. Officials are asking the public to avoid the area.
Portions of the Upper Columbine Trail will also be closed during this time.
For more information, contact the Pikes Peak Ranger District at 719-636-1602.
