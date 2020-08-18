Rarely does the Cheyenne Mountain High School boys’ tennis team ever rebuild. With 18 state championships since 1992 — the most recent being last fall — the Indians typically reload.
But this is not a typical year.
“We lost five of our top seven from last year,” said longtime Cheyenne Mountain coach Dave Adams. “We have a lot of guys around the same level this year. We have some decent depth, but as far as having that high-level guy, we don’t right now.”
Adams lost his Nos. 1-2-3 singles players from last year — they all won state titles — and two of his top four doubles players.
Making things more difficult is the unusual fall sports season as directed by CHSAA. Tennis teams will play 25% fewer matches, and the state tournament has done away with playbacks.
“There were very few tournaments over the summer,” Adams said due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “It will be interesting to put it all together and see how far we can go.”
Among the top returners are senior Carver Ward (second in state No. 1 doubles), senior Robbie Metz (state champion No. 2 doubles), junior Joseph Martensen and senior Miles Wagner (No. 3 doubles state champions), and sophomores Stephen Zhou and Tyler Blixt (second in state No. 4 doubles).
“Everyone is going to have to play at a higher level this year,” Adams said.
Cheyenne Mountain will again play at the Class 4A level. The Indians open their season Wednesday, Aug. 19 at Air Academy. The two teams will meet again Sept. 17-18 at regionals at Cheyenne Mountain High School.
“We’ll both get a pretty good look at each other in our first match,” Adams said.
The state tournament will again be played at Pueblo City Park Sept 25-26. The state tournament has been reduced to two days this year from the normal three.
“Winning state is always a goal of ours,” Adams said. “But it’s really about getting better. I challenge the boys to be able to tune in and focus. Especially during this time.”
Cheyenne Mountain is tied with Denver East for the second most (18) team state championships in Colorado history. Cherry Creek has the most titles (42).