At 55, David Donner has little to prove as a race-car driver. He’s already a member of Pikes Peak International Hill Climb Hall of Fame, and is one of the most decorated drivers in the long history of the event.
He is also the last American driver to win the Hill Climb’s coveted King of the Mountain title. He was the top overall driver in 2005. He was also King of the Mountain in 1991 and 2002.
“I guess you could say I’m from the old days,” Donner said recently. “I’ve seen a lot of changes in this race.”
Donner, a 1983 Cheyenne Mountain graduate and longtime Broadmoor-area resident, was a winner in the Time Attack 1 Class the last time he raced up the mountain in 2016. In 2017 he returned to defend his title, but unusual weather conditions set in, forcing officials to cut the race in half midway through the event. Donner decided not to make his run that day.
“I pulled the plug,” Donner said.
He was content to never race in another Hill Climb. But when 000 Magazine (pronounced “Triple Zero”) approached Donner with the offer to get behind its 2019 Porsche 911 GT2 RS Clubsport, he didn’t have to think long about getting in the cockpit.
“I was never interested in returning to Pikes Peak unless I could drive something with a racing pedigree, plenty of horsepower, traction control, and ABS,” Donner said. “Porsche’s GT2 RS Clubsport checks all those boxes, and then you place it on Michelin race tires and we have the car. And the 000 art car looks spectacular.”
Donner added that his race car is “unmodified.”
“It is as it came from the factory,” he said. “It’s a lot of fun to be in a car that’s basically flawless.”
Sunday, Aug. 30 marks the 98th running of The Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, presented by Gran Turismo. Donner has been up early each morning in recent weeks taking practice runs up the mountain On race day, drivers will traverse the 12.42-mile course and its 156 perilous turns with speeds in excess of 100 mph on the straightaways.
Donner will compete in the Time Attack 1 Division with the likes of fellow Hill Climb Hall of Famer Jeff Zwart, and David Donohue (2009 24 Hours of Le Mans winner). Donohue will also be in a 2019 Porsche 911 GT2 RS Clubsport.
Donner believes he could finish with a time around nine minutes. He does not think that will be enough to win the overall title.
“We could break a class record,” he said. “That would be nice.”
Donner hails from a racing family. His grandfather helped restart the race after World War II, and his father, Bob, drove a Porsche RS-61 to three wins in the 1950s and 1960s. David’s older brother, Bobby III, won the Open Wheel Class in 1989.
David Donner has raced in events in Germany, England and New Zealand.
This year’s event will feature field of nearly all American drivers. The COVID-19 pandemic has made travel difficult for many drivers outside the United States.
Motorcycles have also been eliminated from this year’s field after the tragic death of Carlin Dunne during 2019 race. The motorcycle racing legend was killed less than a mile from the finish line.
The race is scheduled to begin about 7:30 a.m. Drivers go off based on qualifying times, fastest to slowest.