Initiated in 2011, the Cheyenne Mountain School District 12 Hall of Fame was established as a permanent tribute to select individuals whose legacy has helped shape and further the tradition of excellence that has become synonymous with Cheyenne Mountain School District. On Sept. 28, during the week of our Homecoming festivities, we held our 10-year anniversary of the Hall of Fame.
This was the first time in the past two years to be back, in-person, to celebrate two deserving inductees, the late Mrs. Marilyn Holliday, a former teacher at Cañon Elementary School, and Mr. Jack Wiepking, a longtime volunteer and former president of the Board of Education.
Marilyn Holliday was hired to teach second grade at Cañon Elementary School in 1983, and immediately began to leave a lasting imprint on the lives of both her students and her colleagues.
Mrs. Holliday’s lifelong passion was people. As a highly gifted and innovative educator, she was known for teaching hundreds of children the value of their self-worth and for lovingly encouraging her students to explore new paths, to work a little harder, to practice a little longer, and to always give their personal best. Her gift for bringing the natural beauty of the outdoors into her classroom to support academic learning fascinated both students and parents alike.
A mentor to younger members of the Cañon Elementary School staff, many of her colleagues attributed her influence and counsel to not only improving their skills as a teacher, but also to helping them see the whole child as a unique individual, full of curiosity and potential.
Mrs. Holliday maintained connections to many former students and would regularly attend their concerts and other activities even after her retirement in 1999. Mrs. Holliday passed away in 2016.
A proud 1970 graduate of Cheyenne Mountain High School, Jack Wiepking’s volunteer service to District 12 spanned more than 30 years and culminated with his being elected to the first of two terms on the Cheyenne Mountain Board of Education in 2003, and later serving as board president from 2009 to 2011.
Prior to holding official office as an elected Board member, Mr. Wiepking was a founder of The Tradition of Excellence Foundation which was established to provide financial support to all D-12 schools. A tremendously passionate and skilled fundraiser, he not only led the initial funding of the foundation, but also took charge of fundraising efforts in support of numerous bond and mill levy elections, all of which were ultimately passed by voters.
A self-employed custom home builder for most of his professional career, Mr. Wiepking’s extensive experience in the construction industry made him an invaluable advisor on numerous school construction, facility maintenance, and infrastructure projects. At the height of enrollment growth during the 1990s, he participated in several enrollment studies, continued to monitor enrollment trends, and advised the Board of Education on enrollment-related matters for two more decades.
This year’s inductees were selected by a panel of past Board of Education members, present Hall of Fame members, and representatives from the current Board of Education and the Tradition of Excellence Foundation.
Marilyn Holliday and Jack Weipking join previous inductees Carl Fetters, Rose Elnor Hamman, Darryl Laye, Lloyd Shaw, Eldon Helm, Ed Nuccio, Frank “Pop” Evans, Jim Johnson, Marcus Foster, Susie Gross, Paul Homan, Barbara Lewis, Don Wallace, Pat Abbot, David McDermott, Dorothy Shaw, Spencer Beasley, Margaret Morrow, Harlan Else, and Hazel Martin in the Hall of Fame, which is displayed in the main foyer of Cheyenne Mountain High School.
If you would like to learn more information about the Cheyenne Mountain School District 12 Hall of Fame, including the process to nominate an individual, please visit cmsd12.org/community.
Dr. David J. Peak is Superintendent of Schools for Cheyenne Mountain School District 12.