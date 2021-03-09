After having to pause for a year due to restrictions and other complications arising as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Cheyenne Mountain School District 12 Hall of Fame nomination and selection process is back in full swing this spring, and we are excited to celebrate the Hall of Fame’s 10th anniversary as we induct the Hall of Fame Class of 2021.
The District 12 Hall of Fame was established in 2011 as a permanent tribute and celebration of those whose legacy helped shape or further the tradition of excellence that has become synonymous with the Cheyenne Mountain School District. Standing front and center inside the main entrance of Cheyenne Mountain High School, there are currently 20 individuals represented in the Hall of Fame. They include former faculty members Carl Fetters (the initial inductee into the Hall in 2011); Rose Elnor Hamman and Darryl Laye (2012); Ed Nuccio (2013); Frank “Pop” Evans (2014); Susie Gross (2015); Barbara Lewis (2016); Pat Abbot (2017); and Spencer Beasley and Margaret Morrow (2018). Former administrators Eldon Helm (2013), Paul Homan (2015), Don Wallace (2016), and Harlan Else (2019) are also included.
Joining the former D-12 staff members enshrined in the Hall of Fame are alumni and longtime supporters Jim Johnson (2014) and David McDermott (2017), who also served as Board of Education president. Former 19th Century Board of Education member Marcus Foster (2015), who is credited for constructing the building that housed the original Cheyenne School, is also honored, and no celebration of D-12 history would be complete without legendary superintendent Lloyd Shaw and his wife and revered teacher Dorothy Shaw, who were inducted in 2012 and 2017, respectively.
All of these individuals were selected by a panel of past Board of Education presidents, present Hall of Fame members, and representatives from the current Board of Education and the Tradition of Excellence Foundation.
Nominations in the past have come from alumni, family members, staff members, and others; but anyone who is interested in submitting a qualifying individual for consideration is encouraged to do so simply by completing the nomination packet which is available on the District 12 homepage (cmsd12.org). The nomination deadline for the Hall of Fame Class of 2021 is April 1.
Walt Cooper is the superintendent of schools in Cheyenne Mountain School District 12. He was selected as the Colorado Superintendent of the Year for 2018. Learn more about District 12 at cmsd12.org.