The Cheyenne Mountain Board of Education rarely takes official positions on statewide ballot issues unless they have a direct impact on District 12 programs and operations. This election cycle, Amendment B is one such issue, and last month the D-12 Board passed a resolution urging support of Amendment B which would significantly alter what is commonly known as the Gallagher Amendment.
Most voters understand at least the general tenets of Gallagher. When inserted into Colorado’s Constitution by voters in 1982. The Gallagher Amendment put property tax rates on autopilot, and the flight path of these rates has continued to be sharply downward, from a high of 21% when Gallagher was conceived to 7.15% today and, if left unchecked, will drop to a projected 5.88% next year.
On the surface, it looks like this would be a good thing for homeowners, a reduction in their real estate taxes, so one might ask, “Why is the District 12 Board in support of Amendment B?”
The Cheyenne Mountain School District relies on local residential property tax more than any other school district in Colorado, in many cases two or three times more, so any forced reduction in local property tax collection has a significant impact. If Amendment B does not pass, the El Paso County Assessor’s office estimates District 12 would see a $3.2 million reduction in property tax revenue collection.
In a perfect world, this really wouldn’t be a net loss of income to the school district as the state is required to “backfill” in state aid what a school district can’t raise locally with property taxes. However, the school finance world has been anything but perfect since 2010 when the state began to lose capacity to backfill local property tax reduction with state aid. These were the early days of the “negative factor” that still exists, albeit with a new name, as the “budget stabilization factor.” With a current backlog of more than $1.1 billion owed to school districts across the state, the prospect of the state making up for local property tax revenues is virtually nonexistent.
As a result, one only needs to look back at 2017 for a clear example of why this would not result in a tax decrease for D-12 taxpayers.
In 2017, Gallagher forced a reduction in the tax rate that would have resulted in a loss of $500,000 of local tax revenue, six times less than the loss expected in 2021 if Amendment B fails. The state was unable to make up the difference then, so the Board of Education had to raise the District’s mill levy simply to keep funding flat from one year to the next.
If Amendment B fails, the Board of Education will be faced with having to increase the local tax rate once again, simply to maintain the same level of funding from one year to the next. If there was ever a time for the Board of Education to take a position on a statewide ballot issue it is now with Amendment B. District 12 patrons can view a copy of the Board’s resolution urging support of Amendment B at cmsd12.org.
Walt Cooper is the superintendent of schools in Cheyenne Mountain School District 12. He was selected as the Colorado Superintendent of the Year for 2018. Learn more about District 12 at cmsd12.org.