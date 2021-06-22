Pandemic restrictions on community gatherings restrictions highlighted the importance of patios, porches and curbs as connecting points in our society. Those places were exactly where the Cultural Office of the Pikes Peak Region (COPPeR) connected residents and visitors to the arts as part of their “Curbside Culture” Series in 2020.
Artists pivoted, as they do, and brought their art to outdoor meeting spots.
Curbside Culture saw more than 60 performances and bookings ranging from dance to drums to aerial arts last year.
This year, because indoor performance venues still have audience limitations, and also as performers are trying to recover from lost bookings, Curbside Culture continues. And a growing number of artists are joining the roster.
The option allows for more opportunities for shared art experiences but there are other reasons artists appreciate the format as well.
Musician Gordon Lewis of the duo Roma Ransom says the “small DIY house concert” vibe is such a great way to bring the community together.
Hailing from Cheyenne Canõn, and involved in Curbside Culture again this year, Roma Ransom is “an eclectic bohemian world psych folk duo” according to their website. The duo consists of Grace Easley on vocals, violin and viola and Lewis on saxophone, flute, bass and guitar.
“Great music should do three things,” their website asserts, “— connect you to the past, inspire you to envision the future, and find you wholly in the present moment.”
Being present in the canyon is literal for the duo whom have been residents since 2011. Living close to the creek, Lewis says “is really wonderful,” and he appreciates the connections with other artists and musicians in the area.
Being present in a different way with smaller performances and more interaction with audience members has made for, Lewis says, a “hanging out” together vibe that has turned out to be something they really enjoy and were exploring doing more of before the pandemic’s need for social distancing.
During the COVID-19 restrictions, the landlady of their small cabin hosted a house concert. Another friend in Pleasant Valley who realized a lot of musicians were struggling hosted five or six small concerts, capping attendance at around 10-15 people each outside, with social distancing and masks.
“We’ve always kinda liked the cottage-vibe, small scale” interaction, Lewis says.
He said people were more generous than ever during these small concerts because they realized how much they missed hearing live music and also wanted to support local artists.
Lewis adds, “There’s something to be said for playing to a crowd of hundreds” but the intimate feel and chance for casual conversation and questions from audience members made for a differently enjoyable experience.
Curbside Culture continues to add artists to their roster and accomplished performers living in El Paso and Teller counties are invited to apply. They can download an application on the Curbside Culture website, culturaloffice.org/programs/curbside-culture.
Businesses or individuals interested in hiring local performing artists through Curbside Culture can access a digital toolkit on the website for use to share bookings with friends and audiences.