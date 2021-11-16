With a name like the Cubano Golf Classic, it’s no surprise that this particular golf tournament boasts familiarities of the Cuban culture — everything from the food it serves to the fashion of the players.
This year, the tournament raised $36,500 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and had more than 100 golfers and 70 sponsors and donors. It was held Sept. 16 at the Country Club of Colorado.
Organized by René Mondejar III, the tournament dates back more than 20 years and it has taken place at the same golf club in the Cheyenne Mountain area. Mondejar said the annual fundraising event honors his father, also named René Mondejar, and the Cuban culture.
His Cuba-born father came to the United States at age 8. Later, he joined the military and fought on D-Day during WWII. The younger Mondejar said his father had four passions in life: helping others, Cuban food, entertaining and baseball.
In 1996, Mondejar and his friends started a tradition of playing golf on the day of their fantasy football draft. One year, his father visited from Florida and cooked a pig in a traditional Cuban style the night before the golf tournament.
So now, golfers can expect to see a roasted pig prepared by tournament board member Bob Athey at hole No. 1. Many wear festive Caribbean attire and fedoras and enjoy Cuban cigars and rum.
“The spirit of this tournament for me is the memory of my father; his love for helping others, having a great time centered around food, music and cheerful people,” Mondejar says on the tournament’s website, cubanogolftournament.com. “The tournament has it all, a worthy cause, great golf, Cuban cigars, Cuban food and beverages, music, prizes and fantastic camaraderie.”