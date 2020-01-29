The legend of why donkeys roam around the streets of Cripple Creek is part of the charm of a place like no other.
The story begins in the old days of gold mining in the late 19th century when donkeys worked underground hauling materials, beasts of burden who often went blind from working in the dark.
“They never saw the light of day,” said Curt Sorenson, president of the Two Mile High Club, a Cripple Creek-based nonprofit organization that cares for the donkeys full-time.
President Teddy Roosevelt once paid a visit to Cripple Creek, toured the mine and asked how often the donkeys got some fresh air. Shocked at the “never” response, Roosevelt requested — or perhaps commanded — that the miners release the donkeys from their servitude. Thus, the legend of the town’s resident herd of donkeys took root.
“The saying goes that if you can see a stout leg on a donkey, it’s probably a descendant from the mine donkeys,” said Sorenson, adding that the donkeys of the mining days had stout legs. “We’ll call them ‘heritage donkeys,’ but the donkeys of today are primarily rescues.”
Eventually, donkeys running loose in town got the attention of business owners who, in 1931, founded the Two Mile High Club, originally called the Mile High Club.
Today, donkeys with names including Coco, Flash, Amos, Hershey and Tarzan run unfettered from May to October, when they are taken to winter in a shelter on 20 acres adjacent to Mountain Adventure Park on CR 89.
“The club built a barn and the fire department hauls water out there,” Sorenson said. “We feed those donkeys twice a day, provide them with their medication as needed.”
The club’s volunteer members provide shelter, feed, and veterinary and farrier care. “We have electricity out there so we can heat the water — we spend about $2,000 a year for electricity,” he said.
When the donkeys are in shelter, people follow the herd. “We built a three-sided feeding platform this past year so the donkeys can get all the way around,” Sorenson said. “People feed them treats — apples and carrots.”
When the donkeys roam free all summer it’s evident upon their return to the shelter in October that people have been giving them junk food — bread or Cheetos, for instance. “That’s totally not acceptable,” said Peggy Sorenson, the club’s treasurer. “It’s a constant issue to make certain they get the right treats.”
During the warm months, the donkeys feed on grass in open fields and perhaps a few club member’s yards.
“We count them to make sure everybody is there,” Peggy Sorenson said.
Like the people who work for the U.S. Postal Service, the club members are tough, travel through rain, sleet, snow or hail to feed the donkeys in the shelter. “We can’t take a break, even if it’s snowing or freezing, we gotta do it,” said Ellen Moore, the club’s secretary.
Moore and the Sorensons credit the club’s vice president, Mark Green, for doing the bulk of the feeding these days.
In rescuing donkeys to join the herd, the Two Mile High Club members don’t expect a 2-for-1 deal, like the time the female carried a surprise — a baby, named Deckers, born in June in a town resident’s back yard. “It was a big deal — the fire department was there,” Peggy Sorenson said with a laugh. “Normally, we don’t have baby donkeys.”
Along with hoof care by a farrier, the donkeys receive regular treatments for their teeth — called “floating their teeth,” done with a rasp on a wheel to stunt the ongoing growth. “You go in there and grind their teeth down flat,” Curt Sorenson said, as Moore added: “You’d have to see it to believe it.”
With the death of donkey Shamus last year and the beloved 40-year-old donkey Jenny on Jan. 3, the herd is down to 13.
The club’s main fundraisers are Donkey Derby Days — slated for June 27 and 28 this year — and the Aspen Tours, held the last weekend of September and the first week of October. “Depending on how those events go, that determines our ability to sustain the care,” Moore said.
New on the club’s list is securing sponsors to fill gaps when the aspen tours fail to attract enough takers. This happened last fall when the leaves refused to cooperate, remaining green for the first scheduled weekend.
The club attracts interest from all over the world, with its Facebook page and website, cripplecreekdonkeys.com. Donations to support the Cripple Creek donkeys made be made on the website.
For information about joining the club, email twomilehighclub@gmail.com.