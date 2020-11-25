Food has a way of bringing people together.
But because of the pandemic, people will gather virtually this year when Court Care for the Pikes Peak Region presents its online cooking class fundraiser next month, hosted by acclaimed chef Brother Luck.
From their own kitchens, participants will follow along with Brother Luck as he prepares three of his dumpling recipes. “In the Kitchen with Brother Luck” will be presented through Zoom from 5:30-7 p.m. on Dec. 3. Registrants will be provided a full kit of ingredients to accompany the instruction.
Alongside Brother Luck’s presentation, the fundraiser will also include more information about Court Care for the Pikes Peak Region, which provides free drop-in licensed childcare for El Paso and Teller county families with business in the Fourth Judicial District and Colorado Springs Municipal courts. In an average year, the nonprofit serves more than 5,000 children between the ages of six weeks old and 14 years old, Executive Director Beth Byer said in a written statement.
“Each child who walks through our doors is experiencing family and individual stress that they will carry forward in their lives,” Byer said. "We are hoping this event will provide an opportunity to tell our story to an audience that may not be aware of Court Care.”
Event proceeds will benefit Court Care’s childcare program that protects children from potentially traumatic testimony graphically reiterated in courtrooms every day, according to an event release. It also allows parents to speak with dignity and fully participate in their legal proceedings without their children present seeing, hearing, and possibly distracting them.
Brother Luck knows the importance of food and the impact it can have. Luck fell on hard times as a teenager, weathering his father’s death when he was just 10 years old. After relocating from the San Francisco Bay area to Arizona, Luck enrolled in vocational school for high school students to learn the culinary arts, eventually finding his passion in the kitchen.
Luck went on to becoming a finalist on the Food Network’s “Chopped,” won an episode of “Beat Bobby Flay,” and was a favorite on seasons 15 and 16 of Bravo’s “Top Chef.” Brother Luck also owns Four by Brother Luck and Lucky Dumpling in Colorado Springs.
“The kitchen table and the kitchen in general is a place where lessons are taught,” he said. “I’m hoping we can really create an excitement around the kitchen. It’s where memories are made. You’re creating traditions and getting hands-on experience together as a family.”
The virtual fundraiser is $80 and includes a complete cooking kit for a group of four. Register for the fundraiser at courtcare.org. Registration is limited and closes on Nov. 29. Registrants will receive a Zoom link.
