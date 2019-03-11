DENVER — As Nique Clifford made his way across the basketball court at Magnus Arena to shake hands with Manual players, the Vanguard junior point guard stared at the scoreboard.
“This is never going to happen again,” Clifford said with tears in his eyes. “Next year, I’m going to remind the guys how this feels.”
Clifford and his Vanguard teammates reached the pinnacle of winning the first basketball title in school history, but ultimately, the Coursers came up on the short end of an 80-68 score.
“We had a lot of confidence coming in,” said Vanguard senior Sterling Lee. “We gave it our all on the court, and even thought we didn’t come away with the win, we can be satisfied.”
No. 4 Vanguard (24-3) entered the game riding the momentum of a 21-game winning streak. No. 3 Manual (24-3) was trying to win the school’s first basketball title since 1991. It was the 12th in program history, increasing its state record.
The Coursers trailed 16-14 after one quarter, but outscored the Thunderbolts 21-10 in the second eight-minute stanza to take a solid 35-26 halftime lead.
Things started well for Vanguard in the third when the scoring got started on a thunderous Clifford slam dunk. The Coursers continued to play with authority, building a 49-35 lead with 1:55 remaining on a Clifford three-point play. He finished with a team-high 25 points.
But Manual coach Omar Henry installed a full-court press, which Vanguard had trouble adjusting. That led to a slew of turnovers and eventually a 54-53 Manual lead with just under six minutes remaining in the fourth.
Vanguard had 12 turnovers in the second half after just three in the first.
The lead changed hands four more times in the next minute until Manual grabbed it for good and eventually pulled away.
“We just didn’t take care of the ball,” Clifford said.
Vanguard’s remarkable season was highlighted by making its first state title game appearance in school history. It got there with a quarterfinals victory over No. 5 Delta, 62-53, at Magnus Arena, and a semifinals win over No. 8 DSST: Stapleton, 69-59, at the same venue.
The Coursers’ loss to Manual was the team’s first to a squad from Colorado this season. Their other two losses were in Florida to Seneca (Louisville, Ken.) and Dunbar (Fort Myers, Fla.).
“I’ll never forget this season,” said Vanguard senior shooting guard Seth Fuqua, who scored more than 2,000 points in his storied four-year career at the school. “These guys are just so special to me. I love them so much. They’re my bothers. I’d do anything for them.”
Fuqua scored 20 points and had seven assists against Manual.
Vanguard has had an impressive two-year run under coach Joe Wetters. A year ago, the Coursers won their first-ever playoff game, but a quarterfinals loss left them feeling they could have done a lot more.
“We deserved to be here this year,” said Vanguard senior Carter Milroy.
Vanguard loses some key players, but Fuqua believes the team can make another solid run next season.
“They still have a strong core and the potential is there,” Fuqua said. “Watch them next year, man. They are going to be here and they are going to fight.”