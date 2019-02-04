The Vanguard boys’ basketball team set a lot of goals for this season. The Coursers accomplished a crucial one on Jan. 29 when they defeated Colorado Springs Christian School, 68-56, to clinch the Class 3A Tri-Peaks League title.
“This is a huge win for us, for sure,” said Vanguard junior point guard Nique Clifford. “This will boost our confidence and get us going into the district (playoffs).”
The victory gave Vanguard (14-2, 10-0) the No. 1 overall seed in the district tournament.
Clifford was held to a season-low eight points against CSCS. He scored just one field goal in the second half as he was guarded closely by Cortney Arrasmith.
“I love having my teammates around me,” Clifford said. “I’m going to have off games, just like everyone else. LeBron James has off games and his teammates pick him up. These guys really picked it up tonight.”
Among those other Vanguard players who stepped up were junior Joe Padilla (12 points) and seniors Sterling Lee (season-high 10 points) and Carter Milroy (6 points, all in the second half).
“This feels really good, especially beating (CSCS),” Milroy said. “We’re in a good spot.
“We have each other’s backs. We know what we need to do. We know what each other can do.”
Added Padilla: “We know every year going into this game, it’s going to be a dog fight and we have to bring our all. I just love playing (CSCS).”
Vanguard senior guard Seth Fuqua, who recently surpassed 2,000 points in his preps career, scored a game-high 28 points to lead the Coursers. He was 6-for-6 in his free throw attempts, with all of them coming in the final 34 seconds of action.
“(CSCS) has been a team of history for us,” said Fuqua, who is averaging 23.3 points per game this season. “This is always the game that we circle every year. This game has always been important to us. Coming out with a big win is exciting to see.”
Vanguard closes out its regular season with games against Salida, James Irwin and Manitou Springs. The district tournament begins next weekend.
“We have to keep working hard in practice and keep our grades up,” Padilla said. “We don’t want stress on us with trying to keep up our grades. That way we can focus on basketball.
“And we need to continue to play good, hard defense.”
Vanguard is trying to improve upon last season when it went 21-3 and lost in the state quarterfinals.