Vanguard boys’ basketball coach Joe Wetters wanted to reward his players for all their hard work over the past few seasons.
On Wednesday, the Coursers head to Orlando for the prestigious KSA Events Holiday Basketball Tournament, and some fun in the Florida sun.
“This a reward for the kids playing so hard for me since fifth grade,” Wetters said. “We already have some very good team chemistry, and this should bring us even closer together.”
The Coursers will play three games Thursday through Saturday. They open against Seneca from Louisville, Ken. Wetters said they will play school’s five times larger than Vanguard, which has around 300 students.
“We could play schools from New York, California and Pennsylvania,” Wetters said.
The trip is on the top of all the players’ minds.
“Coach told us that he thinks that this year’s team is one of our best teams,” said junior Dominique Clifford, who is averaging 19.3 points and 7.3 rebounds per game. “Now we have this blessing for the first time ever to travel out of state with our school team. We’re super excited.”
Wetters said the trip will cost the team $24,000. It received $6,000 in support from the Vanguard Parent Teacher Organization. Wetters said the team raised most of the rest of the money through fundraisers and basketball camps.
Senior Seth Fuqua, a four-year starter and The Gazette’s Small School’s Player of the year last season, believes the Florida trip will make the team stronger.
“Going up against that type of talent we’ll see down there will make us a lot better,” he said. “It’s going to be a tough three games in Florida, for sure, but we also get to do fun stuff on the side.”
Fuqua said the team’s Florida adventures will include Universal Studios and go-kart racing.
Fuqua is averaging 23.3 points per game this season. He averaged 23.7 points last season — including a high of 38 against Byers — when the Coursers went 21-3 and lost in the Class 3A state quarterfinals. He believes this year’s squad can make a deep playoff run.
“We needed that loss to happen last year because we weren’t quite ready,” Fuqua said. “I think this team is. Last year, we had never gotten to that point before and we weren’t quite in sync.
“I feel that this team is more vetted and we’re ready. We’re going to show up, for sure.”
Vanguard played a summer schedule against 4A and 5A schools like Liberty, Doherty, Pine Creek and Cheyenne Mountain.
“That improved us a lot,” said junior Joseph Padilla, who is averaging 14.7 points and 5.3 assists per game. “It improved our team bond a lot.”
Vanguard is 3-0 this season, 1-0 in the Tri-Peaks League. The Coursers are averaging 80 points per game and are ranked second in the state in 3A.
“Getting better through the offseason has taken away some of that pain of losing last year,” said senior Carter Milroy. “Especially when we think we have a chance to go a little further than that this season.”