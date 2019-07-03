VOLUNTEERS NEEDED FOR REGIONAL DISASTER ADVISORY BOARD
The El Paso County Board of Commissioners is seeking community-minded citizen volunteers to serve on the Pikes Peak Regional Office of Emergency Management Regional Disaster Advisory Board. Applications are due by July 12.
The board shall serve in an advisory capacity only and may provide assistance and counsel to the PPR-OEM Director as to policy, and will review and discuss regional disaster related matters. The board shall be briefed by the PPR-OEM Director no less than two times per calendar year. Additional meetings may be held as necessary when determined by the PPR-OEM Director or by members of the board. The board will be comprised of nine members and one ex-officio member. Board members do not have voting rights.
The volunteer application can be accessed online at bocc.elpasoco.com/volunteer.
Send completed applications to:
Board of County Commissioners
Attn: Ingrid Mobley
200 S. Cascade Ave.
Colorado Springs, CO 80903-2208
Applications may also be faxed to 719-520-6397 or emailed to volunteer@elpasoco.com.
EL PASO COUNTY PUBLIC HEALTH WELCOMES NEW INFORMATION OFFICER
El Paso County Public Health recently announced the hiring of Matt Steiner as its new Public Health Information Officer.
Steiner comes to Public Health from the El Paso County Public Information Office, where he served for the last 2 1/2 years as the County’s Deputy Public Information Officer. He brings more than two decades of experience to the El Paso County Public Health Communications team. His career includes five years of experience in county government and the nonprofit world and almost 20 years as an editor, reporter and graphic designer for newspapers in Ohio and in Colorado Springs.
“Matt’s knowledge of county government and his vast experience working as a journalist and with local media makes him a great fit as our PHIO,” said Public Health Director Susan Wheelan. “It’s great to have him on our team.”
During his last role as the El Paso County Deputy PIO, Steiner gained a vast array of county government experience. He worked closely with the County’s Public Works Department, helping inform the public about important infrastructure projects as well as serving as a main point of information for the residents of El Paso County during the busy winter plow season. Steiner also served as the Public Information Office’s liaison to the Pike Peak Office of Emergency Management, leading the County’s emergency messaging efforts through local media, social media and the Internet during recent wildfires, floods and blizzards.
As Deputy PIO for the County, his job also entailed helping lead a team of nine communications professionals and helping County Commissioners, County administration and leaders of all El Paso County departments with media relations, promotions and all public communications.
Steiner replaces Danielle Oller, who left Public Health in April.