SHERIFF’S OFFICE REMINDS COMMUNITY TO BE AWARE OF PHONE SCAMS
The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office warns residents of a popular phone scam wherein the scammers impersonate its employees.
Callers advise victims they owe fees or fines and must purchase gift cards in the amount of those fines to remedy them. In some instances, the phony fines have been in excess of $500,000. When victims argue or ask questions, the callers will put them on hold; a male voice will then come back on the line, claiming to be Sheriff Bill Elder.
The Sheriff’s Office never calls to inform individuals they owe money, for any reason. The Sheriff’s Office never asks individuals to make payments to remedy fines, and does not collect money for any government agency.
Residents who receive these calls are asked not to give money or personal information over the phone.
“Scammers are sophisticated. They use actual names of our staff and can appear to be calling from a legitimate Sheriff’s Office phone number by using an application called Spoof Card. This application allows the suspect to use any legitimate phone number to call from with the intent of victimizing people for large amounts of money,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a release. “Remember, scammers prey on your fear. Don’t be intimidated. They may sound legit, but they are not.”
People who feel they may have been a victim of this type of scam are encouraged to contact EPCSO at 719-390-5555, or contact the local law enforcement agency in which you reside.
BAT TESTS POSITIVE FOR RABIES
A bat was recently confirmed to have rabies, making it the 10th animal to test positive for the disease in El Paso County this year.
Rabies is a viral disease that infects wild mammals — especially bats, raccoons, skunks and foxes — affecting the brain and other parts of the central nervous system, causing brain swelling and damage. It is nearly always fatal once symptoms appear. Rabies spreads primarily through the bite of rabid animals, via infected saliva. Rabies can also be spread when saliva from an infected animal gets into open wounds, cuts or enters through membranes of the eyes, nose, or mouth. It is more common in summer months.
“Awareness and prevention are the most important tools Public Health and the community have to protect our pets, families and selves from rabies and other infectious diseases,” said Dr. Robin Johnson, medical director at El Paso County Public Health. “We want to continue to share these best practices with everyone in the community so they can make informed decisions and remain safe.”
Preventive vaccination is available for people known or suspected to have been bitten by a rabid animal. It is important for people bitten or scratched by an unfamiliar animal to contact their doctor immediately.
If people or pets are bitten or scratched by an aggressive wild or unknown animal, call your doctor and report to El Paso County Public Health at elpasocountyhealth.org/report-an-animal-bite.
Bat bites can be difficult to detect. If you find bat in your house and are unsure how long it has been there, do not release the bat. Contact Public Health at 719-578-3220.