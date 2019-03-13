PARKS BOARD RECOGNIZES 2018 PARTNERS IN THE PARK
The El Paso County Park Advisory Board recognized the 2018 Partners in the Park for their annual contributions to local parks.
The Partners in the Park Program was created in 2009 to provide financial support for a respective park, trail or nature center. This program has brought in $180,000. All donations are used exclusively for El Paso County Parks to preserve open space, sustain park amenities and to ensure ongoing sustainability for a specific park. All donations are tax deductible.
2018 Partners in the Park are:
• GE Johnson Construction (Stella Hodgkins) for Bear Creek Regional Park
• Gold Hill Mesa (Stephanie Edwards) for Bear Creek Nature Center
• Heuberger Motors (Alex Gauthier) for Bear Creek and Fox Run Dog Parks
• FedEx (Kim Eyre) for Black Forest Regional Park
• Robert & Ellen Hostetler for Fox Run Regional Park
• Olson Plumbing & Heating (Mike Bukowski) for Fountain Creek Nature Center
“Without the generous contributions of our citizens, community partners and a multitude of volunteers, we couldn’t operate our county parks as efficiently or effectively as we do,” said Community Outreach Coordinator Dana Nordstrom. “The Partners in the Park program is a prime example of El Paso County’s many public-private collaborations aimed at maximizing County resources while minimizing the cost to citizens.”
Nordstrom is currently looking for additional partners. If you or your company would be interested in lending your support to ongoing operations and maintenance of a favorite park, trail or nature center, or wish to learn more about the program, contact Nordstrom at 520-6983 or dananordstrom@elpasoco.com.
Partners in the Park benefits include signage at the park entrance, partners names on the county parks website, usage of a pavilion and formal recognition by the Parks Advisory Board. El Paso County Parks oversees 7,900 acres of park land and open space, 2,400 acres of conservation easements, 120 miles of trails, two nature centers, the El Paso County Fair and Event Center and more than 1,000 recreation and environmental education programs.
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED FOR EL PASO COUNTY COMMUNITY SERVICES BLOCK GRANT ADVISORY BOARD
The El Paso County Board of Commissioners is seeking community-minded citizen volunteers to serve on the El Paso County Community Services Block Grant (CSBG) Advisory Board. Applications for the open positions are due by March 28.
The CSBG Advisory Board participates actively in the development, planning, implementation and evaluation of the Community Services Block Grant (CSBG) program in El Paso County, serving low-income communities and making recommendations to the Board of County Commissioners.
The Board consists of nine members appointed by the Board of County Commissioners for three-year terms; members are limited to two full consecutive terms.
Commission meetings are held quarterly; March, June, September, and December on the second Friday of the month from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at Centennial Hall, 200 S. Cascade Ave., Suite 100.
The Community Services Block Grant (CSBG) Advisory Board is currently seeking two new members. One member must be from the low-income sector and one member from the private sector.
The volunteer application is located at elpasoco.com and can be accessed at bocc.elpasoco.com/volunteer.
Send completed applications to:
Board of County Commissioners
Attn: Ingrid Mobley
200 S. Cascade Ave.
Colorado Springs, CO 80903-2208
Applications may also be faxed to 520-6397 or emailed to volunteer@elpasoco.com.