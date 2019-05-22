23 NEW CASA VOLUNTEERS SWORN IN AS OFFICERS OF THE COURT
Twenty-three community members became officers of the court during a CASA of the Pikes Peak Region swearing-in ceremony at the El Paso County Combined Courts on May 7.
“I want to extend a great thank you to all of you for helping out in our process,” Chief 4th Judicial District Court Judge William Bain told the new class of volunteers just before swearing them in. “We have lots and lots of cases where we always need help so judges can make good decisions for families.”
Sixteen of the new volunteers were sworn in as Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASAs) and will now advocate for children who have become caught up in the court system after being removed from their homes due to abuse, neglect, or domestic violence.
The remaining seven volunteers were sworn in as Supervised Exchange and Parenting Time (SEPT) facilitators. These individuals will ensure a safe environment for children to develop and maintain healthy relationships with non-custodial parents when there is a court order in place for supervised visitation.
Last year, CASA volunteers served 710 children in the Pikes Peak Region. However, there were at least 200 children that CASA could not advocate for due to a shortage of volunteers. These new volunteers will help CASA as it continues to strive to serve all of the children in need in the Pikes Peak Region by the year 2020.
To learn more about how you can become trained as a CASA volunteer, visit casappr.org.
COURT APPOINTED SPECIAL ADVOCATES
• Sophia Almedina
• Mary Beaudin
• Shelby Busboom
• Cynthia Dingman
• Shawn Hendrickson
• Sarah Kavanah
• Michele Matthews
• Christine McElhaney
• Paul Nicks
• Stephanie Phillips
• Khayriyyah Simmons
• Mandy Sollenberger
• Gilbert Suazo
• Edward Whisenhunt
• Maureen Williams
• Tamara Williams
SEPT FACILITATORS
• Crystal Erickson
• Naomi Hill
• Melissa May Hoyla
• Cathy Larson
• Sonja Purifoy
• Scott Podlogan
• Christopher Wurster
EL PASO COUNTY SEEKS COMMUNITY INPUT THROUGH COUNTY MASTER PLAN SURVEY
El Paso County Planning and Community Development Executive Director Craig Dossey is urging county residents to give their input by completing the county’s Master Plan survey.
“El Paso County is launching an initiative to develop a new County Master Plan,” Dossey said. “A Master Plan has such a broad impact, we are asking each county resident to complete a Master Plan survey to tell us where they want our community to go in the future.”
Citizens can complete the Master Plan Survey online at elpasoco.com. Click on the “Your El Paso Master Plan” graphic.
Visitors will arrive at a website that contains both the survey and additional information about the Master Plan, including a schedule of community meetings.
The Master Plan development process will take about two years to complete and will include dozens of opportunities for citizens to voice their views. However, the online survey is a fast, effective, and convenient way for citizens to participate in the planning process.
The County Master Plan is broad and will examine County land use, infrastructure, water capacity, transportation networks, government services, and other important topics. The aim of the Master Plan is to better serve and accommodate the needs of residents, businesses, and visitors. The Master Plan will integrate and expand on concepts from the current Countywide Policy Plan and several recent plans and studies. Examples include the Major Transportation Corridors Plan (2016) and the Parks Master Plan (2013), as well as other ongoing County initiatives, like the Water Master Plan (2018) and broadband strategic plan efforts.