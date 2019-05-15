KENNY HODGES NAMED ASSISTANT COUNTY ADMINISTRATOR
El Paso County Administrator Amy Folsom has appointed Assistant County Attorney Kenny Hodges to join the County’s Administrative team as Folsom’s Assistant County Administrator. Hodges will begin his new role June 10.
Folsom stated, “Adding Kenny to the team will fill a crucial role in County leadership and help continue the momentum and legacy that Henry Yankowski has built over the last few years. We will continue a culture of strength, calm, fairness, decisiveness and transparency that has allowed El Paso County to be a regional leader and serve its residents well.”
“I’m excited to have this opportunity to continue to work alongside County Administrator Folsom,” Hodges said. “And I’m also excited to help her build on the great foundation the last administration left.”
Hodges has been a member of the County Attorney’s Office since 2012 and before that spent four years in the Colorado Springs City Attorney’s Office. While working for Folsom in the County Attorney’s Office, he took lead in establishing the El Paso County Emergency Services Authority, spearheaded reorganization of the Pikes Peak Workforce Center, worked as the Lead Litigator under Folsom’s leadership, and most recently worked with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office’s Command Staff. Also during his career, Hodges has worked as a Deputy District Attorney and owned his own law firm.
COUNTY SEEKS NOMINATIONS FOR VETERAN OF THE YEAR
El Paso County Veteran Services Office is currently seeking nominations for the third annual Veteran of the Year.
Nominees should have demonstrated exemplary military service, community service, and support for veterans in the community. Nominees must have been honorable discharged or retired from military service from one of the five U.S. Armed Forces, including the Reserve or National Guard, or the United States Merchant Marines; and must be residing in El Paso County.
Past winners are Victor M Fernandez and Leo F. Martinez. More information is available online at communityservices.elpasoco.com/veterans-services/veteran-of-the-year.
Please reference full nomination guidelines and forms. Forms with attachments are to be dropped off, received by mail, fax, or emailed by June 30. Fax completed applications to 520-7751 or email them to vet@elapasoco.com.
Mail/drop off applications to:
El Paso County Veteran Services
5850 Championship View,
Suite 130
Colorado Springs, CO 80922