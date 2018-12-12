EL PASO COUNTY NAMED LAND MANAGEMENT PARTNER OF THE YEAR
El Paso County Parks was named the Land Management Partner of the Year by the Rocky Mountain Field Institute.
“RMFI’s history with El Paso County Parks dates back to the Black Forest Fire in 2013,” said Jennifer Peterson, executive director of RMFI. “Since that time RMFI has been working very closely with El Paso County Parks to complete a wide variety of burn restoration projects in public lands impacted by the fire. Since that time our scope of work has certainly increased. In the last few years we’ve been working with El Paso County Parks completing a significant amount of restoration work in the Bear Creek Watershed, the Jones Park portion of the watershed that is now managed by the County.”
“We have enjoyed a long and effective working relationship with the Rocky Mountain Field Institute conserving our special places in the El Paso County Parks system and we are deeply honored to receive the 2018 Land Management Partner of the Year Award,” said Tim Wolken, Director of Community Services for El Paso County.
Recent projects include:
- Trail construction and stabilization, trail decommissioning, tree planting and creek bank stabilization in Jones Park.
- Single track trail construction in Pineries Open Space.
- Forest management efforts, tree planting, and social trail decommissioning in Black Forest Regional Park.
“We are sincerely appreciative of the partnership and look forward to continuing that partnership for many years to come,” Peterson said.
El Paso County Parks oversees 8,000 acres of park land and open space, 2,400 acres of conservation easements, 105 miles of trails, two nature centers, the El Paso County Fair and Event Center and more than 1,000 recreation and environmental education programs.
SHERIFF’S OFFICE REMINDS THE COMMUNITY TO BE AWARE OF PHONE SCAMS
The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office has received reports of an additional phone scam wherein scammers advise victims they have an outstanding warrant.
Victims are directed by scammers to pay a fine at the Office of the Sheriff, 27 E. Vermijo Ave. In most recent cases, scammers are using the name of an actual employee, Commander David, of the Sheriff’s Office.
The Sheriff’s Office is reminding community members not to give money or personal information over the phone. The Sheriff’s Office never calls to inform individuals they have an active warrant, and will never ask individuals to make payments to clear a warrant. The Sheriff’s Office will also never call and ask for money for any reason, and does not collect money for any government agency.
Scammers are sophisticated, using actual names of Sheriff’s Office staff, and can appear to be calling from a legitimate Sheriff’s Office phone number by using an application called “Spoof Card.” This application allows the suspect to use any legitimate phone number to call from with the intent of victimizing people for large amounts of money.
If you feel you have been the victim of this type of scam, you are encouraged to contact the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office at 390-5555, or the local law enforcement agency in which you reside.