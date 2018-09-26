COUNTY NAMES NEW CHIEF PUBLIC INFORMATION OFFICER
El Paso County Administrator Henry Yankowski and Deputy County Administrator Nicola Sapp announced the appointment of Ryan Parsell to serve as El Paso County Chief Public Information Officer with the scheduled Oct. 19 retirement of longtime County PIO Dave Rose.
“Ryan brings a broad range of experience in public communications, legislative and policy development and organizational management in private, public and nonprofit sectors,” Yankowski said.
“Ryan also brings to the job a good understanding of the challenges facing large counties around the country as well as many of the specific issues we face as Colorado’s most populous county,” Sapp said.
Parsell, who served as both Chief Deputy and Public Information Officer for the El Paso County Clerk and Recorder’s Office from 2013 to 2017, will be returning to the county after serving for the past year and a half as Deputy State Treasurer.
“The County has enhanced its public communications, outreach and transparency through conventional and social media, video productions and cable television channels, large and small-scale meetings and public events, citizens college programs, a redesigned public website and a variety of printed informational materials,” Parsell noted. “I appreciate this opportunity work with a PIO staff that is truly committed to the county’s strategic plan goal of fostering greater public understanding of county government, to improve public trust and promote citizen participation and engagement.”
Dave Rose has served as Chief Public Information Officer for El Paso County for the last 10 years. Parsell will begin his new duties Monday. Rose will remain on the job through Oct. 19 to facilitate a smooth transition.
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED FOR PIKES PEAK AREA COUNCIL OF GOVERNMENTS COMMUNITY ADVISORY COMMITTEE
The Board of El Paso County Commissioners and the Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments are seeking community-minded citizen volunteers to serve on the PPACG Community Advisory Committee. Applications for the open position are due by Oct. 3.
The Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments (PPACG) Community Advisory Committee (CAC) is currently seeking one member.
The Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments Community Advisory Committee was formed to afford citizens the opportunity to be continuously involved in regional planning activities. The CAC is an advisory committee to the PPACG Board of Directors on matters affecting regional transportation, air and water quality, and military impact planning.
CAC members are appointed citizen representatives from local governments in the Pikes Peak region, community-based organizations that are granted memberships at the discretion of PPACG as well as the general citizen-at-large membership, which is open to the public.
El Paso County’s representation on the PPACG Community Advisory Committee consists of three members appointed by the Board of County Commissioners for three-year terms. Terms are limited to two full consecutive terms.
Committee meetings are held on the last Wednesday of the month at 3 p.m. at the Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments, 14 S. Chestnut St., Colorado Springs.
The volunteer application can be accessed at bocc.elpasoco.com/volunteer.
Send completed applications to:
Board of County Commissioners
Attn: Ingrid Mobley
200 S. Cascade Ave.
Colorado Springs, CO 80903-2208
Applications may also be faxed to 520-6397 or emailed to volunteer@elpasoco.com.