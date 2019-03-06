COUNTY ADMINISTRATOR HENRY YANKOWSKI ANNOUNCES SPRING RETIREMENT
El Paso County Administrator Henry Yankowski announced his plan to retire later this year. His retirement from county government is the culmination of a career that began in 1973 and spanned multiple states and jurisdictions.
“I am profoundly grateful to all of the El Paso County Commissioners, community members, and staff who have supported me as the El Paso County Administrator over the years,” Yankowski said. “Serving as the County Administrator has been a dream and goal of mine for many years, and I am proud of what we’ve been able to accomplish during my time leading this great county.”
Under Mr. Yankowski’s leadership, the County has focused on disaster recovery efforts, economic development through tax-increment financing and down payment assistance programs, modernized county I.T., addressed county roads and infrastructure issues, and promoted fiscal responsibility and transparency. El Paso County employs more than 2,800 employees between all county departments and offices.
The Board of County Commissioners held an executive session Feb. 19 to discuss the process of selecting a new administrator. The role of County Administrator is one of only two positions within county government the Board of County Commissioners select.
NEW PIKES PEAK REGIONAL OFFICE OF EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT DIRECTOR NAMED
Jim Reid, director of the El Paso County Office of Emergency Management, has been named the director of the newly established Pikes Peak Regional Office of Emergency Management.
In January, the City of Colorado Springs and El Paso County announced an Intergovernmental Agreement to operate one joint Office of Emergency Management, called the Pikes Peak Regional Office of Emergency Management, allowing the county and the city to optimize staff resources, establish a single point of contact during major incidences, and enhance communication both during and after an event.
Reid will oversee the existing offices and guide the merger of the two organizations, which are expected to be consolidated later this year.
“The selection of Jim Reid as director of the Pikes Peak Regional Office of Emergency Management is a key step in our efforts to streamline emergency management,” said Mayor John Suthers. “We’re confident that under Jim’s leadership this joint effort will benefit residents of Colorado Springs and El Paso County as we continue to improve city-county collaboration, maximize efficiencies and positively impact service to all residents.”
El Paso County Administrator Henry Yankowski said, “The leadership that Jim has shown over the years in helping El Paso County, its citizens and the Pikes Peak Region persevere through several emergencies, including the Black Forest and Waldo Canyon fires, make him an obvious choice to lead this important organization. A regional OEM will provide stronger emergency preparedness, response and recovery while building a more powerful sense of community throughout the region.”
Reid has overseen the Office of Emergency Management for El Paso County for the last 14 years, where he led efforts towards community preparedness and coordinated emergency response and support within the 2,100 square-mile county consisting of eight municipalities, five military bases, 26 fire districts and more than 200 special districts.
Reid served as executive director of the Public Works Department beginning in April 2013, before shifting to a full-time role as County OEM Director in mid-2018. He provided oversight and direction of a $35 million-dollar budget and managed approximately 170 employees that support 2,100 lane-miles of roadway, 22,000 acres of right of way and 273 bridges.