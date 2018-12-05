SOUTHERN SHOOTING PARTNERSHIP ANNOUNCES FORMATION, LAUNCHES PUBLIC LISTENING TOUR
The Southern Shooting Partnership — a group of counties, state and federal agencies and public utilities working to develop safe, recreational sport shooting facilities in the Pikes Peak region — will launch a listening tour this month to gather public input on recreational sport shooting.
The first event in the tour will be a public meeting from 5-7 p.m. Friday at the Clarence G. Dzuris VFW Post 5221, 568 Colorado Ave., in Calhan to discuss Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s proposal to develop a free, unsupervised public shooting range at the Ramah State Wildlife Area in northeastern El Paso County.
In coming weeks, the SSP partner organizations will host more public meetings to engage sportsman groups, neighbors, outdoor enthusiasts and other stakeholders in furthering its goals, which include:
• Identifying viable locations for a variety of recreational sport shooting facilities throughout the southern Front Range;
• Identifying areas where recreational sport shooting activities may be inappropriate;
• Developing an information and education program that promotes safe and responsible shooting;
• Facilitating the sharing and leveraging of financial, technical and staff resources of the partner agencies to plan and implement actions in a coordinated manner.
“Colorado Parks and Wildlife is excited to be a member of the Southern Shooting Partnership and to be developing safe new ranges for the shooting public,” said Frank McGee, CPW area wildlife manager in the Pikes Peak region.
“And we are proud to be proposing a new range at Ramah State Wildlife Area as the first project of the new partnership. It’s important we build on the success of the federal, state and local government collaboration that resulted in construction of the Cheyenne Mountain Shooting Complex at Fort Carson.”
The SSP hopes to offer shooters safe locations to shoot. Using a balanced approach with input from various constituencies, the SSP intends to identify areas appropriate for dispersed shooting, designated shooting areas and areas where recreational sport shooting should be prohibited.
The SSP formed with the goal to research, identify and create safe opportunities for recreational sport shooting that do not conflict with other uses of public lands.
Recreational shooting, as with all recreational activities on public lands, are governed by federal, state and local regulations.
It is the shooter’s responsibility to know where they are and which regulations apply.
To learn more, visit: douglas.co.us/dcoutdoors/southern-shooting-partnership-ssp.