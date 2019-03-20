CLERK AND RECORDER’S OFFICE WARNS OF VEHICLE RENEWAL WEBSITE SCAM
The El Paso County Clerk and Recorder’s Office is warning citizens of several imposter websites involving online vehicle renewals. Websites claiming to be authentic Department of Motor Vehicle (DMV) sites are being used to obtain personal and credit card information in addition to charging a premium price or overcharging citizens for services promised. The State DMV provides information about the unofficial non-sanctioned websites at colorado.gov/pacific/dmv/unofficial-websites.
“We have had a number of reports from citizens in Colorado being duped into providing sensitive information to scam websites,” said Clerk and Recorder Chuck Broerman. “We certainly encourage people to skip the trip to our office and utilize online services, but they need to make sure that they are dealing with the correct website. If you do an internet search for a DMV, many faux sites are listed before you may find the authentic website.”
Take Note: the State of Colorado has two official vehicle registration websites: mydmv.colorado.gov and colorado.gov/dmv. Those are the websites citizens should use for online motor vehicle services.
The El Paso County Motor Vehicle Department strives to take an innovative approach when it comes to customer service and providing a virtual government. In addition to renewing online, citizens have the option to renew by mail, kiosk, phone, Gov2Go Smart App or at any of our five locations throughout the county. Renewal postcards are mailed at the beginning of the month of expiration. If they no longer own the vehicle, citizens may release their liability at the website referenced below and disregard the notice.
It is important for citizens to have the option to do many of the services the DMV offers from home and allows for a faster customer experience.
Online services, available at Colorado Department of Revenue Motor Vehicles, mydmv.colorado.gov, include:
• First-time registration
• Registration fee estimator
• Add/change a vehicle address
• Get a transaction receipt
• Request duplicate registration card
• Manage your placards
• Request a personalized plate
• First-time application disability
• Apply for an emissions waiver
• Request a title/registration history report
• Request a title status
• Apply for out-of-state emissions
• Become a third party IRP agent