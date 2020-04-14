Easter was almost as big as Christmas for me as a kid.
My maternal grandparents would drive in from Rhode Island and stay for a week, bringing gifts of Portuguese sweet bread (Massa Sovada) and spiced sausage (Chorizo) that could then only be found in the north.
My mom would prepare gift- and candy-packed Easter baskets for me and my older brother and sister and hide them throughout the house on Easter Sunday morning. She was a great basket hider — in the clothes dryer or inside a kitchen cabinet or hall closet. I can’t remember if we had to wait until after church to start the basket hunt. Probably not, we were pretty spoiled.
We’d sport new pastel frocks and shiny shoes to Mass, which was blessedly shorter than the Palm Sunday service — and filled with such rejoicing!
Once we got home, my mom would make her signature Sunday brunch of Eggs Benedict and orange juice made frothy in the blender. Then we were allowed to dig into the one-pound chocolate eggs from Gardner’s Candies we got in our baskets, mine typically coconut or peanut butter. These were harbingers of spring (and bellyaches).
This Easter Sunday, with worship online only and basket hunts kept to immediate families, was atypical for all of us, for sure.
But, even this year, Easter and spring inspire hope and rebirth.
I am thankful that our shelter-in-place time comes during this season of awakening. Seeing daffodils and hyacinth finally in bloom and tulips on the way is heartening. Watching buds erupt on shrubs and trees brings hope to mind. Feeling the warmth of the sun, even when it’s simply melting the spring snow away.
Even without a giant fudge egg to slice hunks off of, I count my blessings. I actually count it a blessing that I don’t have a giant fudge egg right now!
We are fortunate. Even in this time of disease, job loss, uncertainty. We are still here, and we have hope for a time when life returns to normal — or almost normal.
We can take this opportunity of pause to change/upgrade what normal life looks like.
There are some lessons I want to carry over from this time of isolation. They include:
KINDNESS — the increased amount of kindness among strangers and neighbors that I’ve encountered, and that I see in my own behavior. I wave to everyone on my twice-daily neighborhood walks with my dog, and from my “satellite” office on my porch. I greet every person I see — he or she may be my only human in-person encounter for the day. I appreciate the good mornings and hellos from strangers more than before.
FAMILY TIME — I also notice families enjoying being together, seemingly more than before this pandemic. They are out for daily bike rides or playing in yards, writing inspirational messages on the sidewalk in chalk, chatting together on the front stoop.
CONNECTION — I’ve reached out to friends and loved ones more often, often with video on Facetime or Zoom (something I was loathe to do before all this — God forbid anyone would see my messy hair). We celebrate birthdays, hold book clubs and play games together, from our separate screens. A group of friends recently did a video-chat painting party.
COLLABORATION — While physically separated from others in my newsroom, I’m still innovating with my coworkers. We have a collective mission — to bring you the news, no matter what. We are, while working remotely, telling your stories and informing you of the latest news.
BREATH — We are learning to manage our stresses and anxieties without the usual means. Gyms and yoga studios (and bars) are closed, so we turn to the outdoors. Working and studying from home bring their own challenges, so we learn to give ourselves space and time to adapt. Supplies are scarce, at times, so we learn to make do and get creative (conjuring masks from scarves, toilet paper from … napkins, tissues, whatever.)
We can carry these lessons into our future. We can use them to help us get there.
Belated Happy Easter and Happy Spring to you. We will get through this together, and apart.
Michelle Karas has called the Pikes Peak region home for more than four years. She has been editor of Pikes Peak Newspapers since June. Contact Michelle with column or story ideas, feedback and letters to the editor at michelle.karas@pikespeaknewspapers.com.