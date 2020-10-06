The Colorado Springs Council of Neighbors and Organizations (cscono.org) is holding several Zoom webinar ballot issue forums in the next couple of weeks.
At 6 p.m. Tuesday Oct. 6, Kent Obee, from Protect Our Parks promote Colorado Springs Question 2B, and Susan Davies, from the Trails and Open Spaces Coalition will advocate for 2C. Both ballot questions set up requirements by which City parkland is sold or swapped. Zoom link: bit.ly/2GGSBoi.
At 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, there will be a debate about Proposition 113 establishing Colorado’s commitment to a National Popular Vote. Zoom link: bit.ly/2SwpPcH.
Later on Oct. 13, at 7 p.m., there will be a discussion about Proposition 119 which establishes paid Family and Medical Leave Insurance. Zoom link: bit.ly/3iFiXV0.
At 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, there will be a debate about Amendment B, the Gallagher property tax amendment repeal. Zoom link: bit.ly/33wTV6e.