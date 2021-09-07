Editor's note: This article has been updated to correct the names of Tracy Coons and Kolsie Coleman and the number of players on the Country Club of Colorado women’s tennis team to 13. The description of Melissa Hocate's match has been updated to say that she played two 3-hour matches to win the singles championships, not one 6-hour match. A paragraph about Claudia Goddard's and Coons' accomplishments in doubles has also been added.
As a mother of two Cheyenne Mountain High School tennis players, Nina Ballenger knows what it takes to win championships. The school is known for capturing state titles on an almost yearly basis, and the 55-year-old does what she can to help her children with succeeding in the sport.
“We live, breathe, eat and sleep tennis in our house,” she said. “I have taken my children to more tournaments than I can count.”
But last month, it was her turn to shine on the court.
Ballenger was part of the Colorado Springs-based Country Club of Colorado women’s tennis team that won the Colorado state title in the 3.0 40-plus club level. It moves on to the sectional tournament in Denver Sept. 10-12. Other teams are from Wyoming, Montana, Idaho, Nevada and Utah.
The winner advances to nationals in October.
For all 13 members of the Country Club of Colorado team, a sectional appearance means their hard work paid off. They worked on their game through this past spring and summer, all while forming a strong bond with each other.
While playing in the district tournament Aug. 20-22, their confidence grew with each match. Melissa Hocate won a singles title, while Claudia Goddard/Tracy Coons and Kolsie Coleman/Joy Farmer did the same in doubles competition.
“It was a huge team effort,” said Coons, a co-captain with Suzanne Book.
Book, Ballenger, Kelsey Hunt and Michelle Erlander also pulled off wins throughout the weekend.
But one performance stood out. Hocate played back-to-back, 3-hour matches in what Coons called "extreme heat" to capture the No. 1 singles title.
“She brought tears to all of us,” Coons said. “We all stormed the court in celebration! We had just done it ... We were state champs! It was possible!”
Also, Coons and Goddard went undefeated in No. 1 doubles with a 5-0 record at state en route to their 21st win.
Now, the team will represent Colorado at sectionals.
Of course, they will continue to train hard. But the players won’t forget how far they’ve come.
“I have never won anything like this in my life and I am 55 years old,” Ballenger said. “I am still flying high.”
She added, “It’s so cool for me to also be part of a winning team.”