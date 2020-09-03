An outbreak of the coronavirus has been reported at The Broadmoor hotel after several employees tested positive for the virus, an El Paso County spokeswoman said Sunday.
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and the El Paso County Public Health Department, which defines an outbreak as two or more confirmed cases within 14 days, are reviewing the cases and will release updated numbers early this week, Natalie Sosa said.
The resort on the southwest side of the city has been “proactive in its response to each new case,” Sosa said in a statement, and it continues to work with the county’s Public Health Department to strengthen its existing safety protocols and prevention measures.
"Confirmation of an outbreak ... doesn't indicate that a facility has been negligent or is higher risk for COVID-19," Sosa said.
The county started the listing as a way to inform the public of places with multiple cases.
The affected employees work in “multiple areas of the resort,” Sosa said, but declined to identify the number of positive cases. The resort will not close due to the outbreak, she said.
Sosa said the county’s health department has not been notified of any guests that have tested positive for COVID-19.
Broadmoor President and CEO Jack Damioli issued the following statement Sunday: "The Broadmoor had reported five positive COVID cases within its 1,150 total employee population since July 25. The employees affected by this virus have been from various departments across the resort’s 5,000-acre campus.
"During this time frame, the resort has accommodated well over 50,000 overnight guests, as well as many day visitors on its grounds. These cases represent five one thousandths of a percent of the people at the property during this time frame.
"I remain very proud of The Broadmoor’s loyal employees for working in a safe manner in these challenging times to serve our guests, as they always have done, for the last 102 years."
The outbreak comes about two months after the historic hotel reopened after shutting its doors in mid-March amid the onset of the global pandemic in the U.S.
After implementing new safety protocols, The Broadmoor reopened its 784 rooms to guests at the end of June, including those in suites, cottages, an estate house on the Broadmoor’s southwest campus and three offsite wilderness retreat areas.
Other amenities, including the Broadmoor Seven Falls, a series of scenic waterfalls in South Cheyenne Cañon, as well as its spa, the Golden Bee Tavern, Ristorante Del Lago and its two golf courses, also reopened.
Since the resort's reopening, social-distance markings were installed on the lobby floor and automated hand-sanitizer stations were placed at the main entrances and elevator banks. Efforts to limit risks from COVID-19 were spelled out in a 13-page document posted on the hotel’s website.
The Broadmoor also said it would use “electrostatic sprayers” to apply an antimicrobial coating to high-touch areas and fabrics in its rooms. If a guest becomes ill, they will receive “paramedic/in-house doctor assessments,” by phone or in-person.
The Broadmoor joins a growing list of restaurants, day care facilities, churches and other facilities across the county to report outbreaks of the virus. A full list of outbreaks are listed on the county’s website.
The Broadmoor is owned by the Denver-based Anschutz Corp., whose Clarity Media Group owns The Gazette and Pikes Peak Newspapers, including Cheyenne Edition.
Contact the writer: olivia.prentzel@gazette.com