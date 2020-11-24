This morning, on the way to school, I told my son a story.
He loves stories. Lately, we’ve been telling him stories to offer ways to work through challenges he’s facing.
The story I told was about a tiny Egyptian tortoise — like the ones at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo — who hid in his shell at school when he was scared. The other animal children and teachers asked him to come out and play. But Egypt would not.
That night, Egypt’s parents’ told him a story about a little turtle named Turt who also hid in his shell when he was afraid. Turt was learning things he could do when he was scared, overwhelmed, or upset.
Turt learned that he could take a breath and focus on it. And just by noticing his breath he would feel calmer.
He learned to close his eyes and count to 10 and then open his eyes and begin again.
He also learned he could focus on what he loved and made him happy.
Each one helped Turt, so Egypt decided to try them, too.
The next day when he got scared at school, Egypt went inside his shell and focused on his breath, but he didn’t like it.
Next, he tried to count, but that didn’t help either.
But he found he enjoyed focusing on what he loved and made him happy. He loved his mom and dad and his little stuffed turtle. He remembered times when he laughed at something silly.
Egypt felt better, and he decided to come out of his shell.
He loved to learn about nature, science, animals and building. He knew all kinds of things. Now that he was out of his shell, he shared his love of all of those things with this class.
Egypt was the only Egyptian tortoise that had his experiences and interests. So when he shared what he knew with the classroom, it was a wonderful gift.
By sharing himself, he made the classroom better. And, when all the other kids shared themselves, they did, too.
I offer this story to you as well. I think it’s true for us, too.
When we feel safe enough to be and share ourselves and our gifts, we contribute in the way that only we can, and we make things better.
Today, I met a musician perched on rock high above the City, singing and playing the guitar. As we talked, I learned music was his contribution.
He said people are touched by his music in their own way based upon who they are.
Maybe our gifts are received in infinite ways by other people. Maybe it’s part of the magic of connecting with others and receiving the gift of their presence and a glimpse into who they are. Both parties are better for it, and so is the world.
Joanna Zaremba is a mom, coach, and a movement and mindfulness instructor. She helps people become more mentally and physically resilient, so they can live meaningful lives grounded in creativity, joy and possibility. She has lived in the Cheyenne Cañon neighborhood since 2012. She can be reached at joannazaremba@gmail.com.