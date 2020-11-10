In my March column, I wrote about how a former supervisor and I once attempted to upstage each other in the chocolate-covered cherries gift-giving department.
The ink on the newsprint had barely dried when emails from chocolate-covered cherry lovers poured in with personal anecdotes and requests for where they can purchase the sticky sweet treat. And why not? Juicy cherries, sweet fondant and rich dark chocolate figure heavily in this beloved generations-old treat often associated with Thanksgiving and Christmas.
In a March 11 email, area resident Sally Metzger wrote, “I share your passion for them — so, where in the world can we find them? I’ve searched the ingredients of candy boxes and looked over the entire candy section in stores... no luck! I’m counting on you to tell me where I can find them — I’ll even offer to go in with you on a case of ‘em.”
Who wouldn’t want that?
While researching this topic I found a post that offers a variety of chocolate-covered cherry options, each designed to breathe new life into the human palate. Ah, so much chocolate, so little time.
I passed the information on to Metzger who, in a March 28 follow-up email, wrote, “I got on their site, and they do have chocolate-covered cherries, but not the ones I’m looking for. These are actual cherries dunked into chocolate. I’m craving the candies with the cherries imbedded in a creamy something-or-other.” No argument from me, Sally.
That’s when I truly realized the popularity of these tasty tongue teasers. One male reader said his wife promised marital hell if she had to live without these lip-smacking treats. One woman said she refuses to go to heaven if chocolate-covered cherries aren’t served at the Pearly Gates.
So, what was I to do? I felt I had disappointed legions of readers whose lives revolve around these highly sought-after coveted confections. I felt as if I had broken the 11th commandment, “Thou shalt not want for chocolate-covered cherries.”
Like a cracked vinyl record, the words, “And on the 8th day God created chocolate” played repeatedly in my head. I begged the Almighty to not send me to a warmer, non-chocolate friendly environment and for an opportunity to redeem myself.
My prayers were answered after suggesting that resident Carrie Mifkin melt and mix chocolate with Maraschino cherries. Mifkin said she tossed five chocolate bars and a jar of Maraschino cherries into a pot, turned on the stove and let the magic happen. “Because of your suggestion, I am thinking about buying a syringe should I need a quick chocolate fix,” Mifkin said.
So as you can see, most everyone loves these chocolate-covered palate pleasers. And, while I might not be able to direct you to where you can shop for these treats, I can tell you that chocolate and fruit are two food groups, and that fruit should be dipped in chocolate. See box for a recipe to make the treats at home.
Also, I can tell you that seven days without chocolate makes one weak, and life without chocolate is no life at all. And, should you feel you need therapy to cure your chocolate lust, remember, chocolate is cheaper than therapy and you needn’t schedule an appointment — which you won’t get anyway because the doctor will be out of the office tending to his/her chocolate fix.
William J. Dagendesh is an author, writer and retired U.S. Navy photojournalist and editor. He has lived in southern Colorado 21 years. Contact William with comments or ideas for his column at nutmeg120395@yahoo.com.