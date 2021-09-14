The hillside above Skyway Park Elementary School will soon be transformed into a pump track designed to help beginner and intermediate mountain bikers of all ages improve their skills.
Coordinated fundraising efforts by the Cheyenne Mountain Cycling Team and nonprofits Kids on Bikes and Medicine Wheel Trail Advocates so far have raised $40,000 of the $60,000 cost to complete the project.
The three organizations are partnering with the City of Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department to design and construct the pump track, which was approved in the 2018 North Cheyenne Cañon Master and Management Plan.
“Parks staff have been really good and visionary and supportive at the right times. They’ve been a really good partner on this,” said Cory Sutela, MWTA executive director. “It’s really energizing for an organization like ours to have great partners [like the City, Kids on Bikes, and the Cheyenne Mountain Cycling Team.]”
The project will consist of two loops — a pump track and a skills development flow track with jumps and drop features that use natural rock, Sutela said.
A pump track, for the undoctrinated, is a “looped sequence of rollers and berms (swoopy, banked turns) for bike riders ... designed to maximize your momentum, so you can ride it with minimal pedaling,” states Bicycling.com.
The project will be constructed on a ridge north of Skyway Park Elementary School in Cresta Open Space, an unmarked park that sits just north of the school and The Retreat at Cheyenne Mountain Apartments. The open space connects to Stratton Open Space via a culvert below Cresta Road, just north of Cheyenne Mountain High School.
“Our hope is that most people visit it by bike. It’s right on the trail system,” Sutela said. “It’s going to be especially appealing to youth in the neighborhood because it’s a place they can ride their bikes to and independently develop their skill.”
Unlike the El Pomar Youth Bike Park, a project that MWTA also partnered with the City and Kids on Bikes to build, the Cresta pump track is designed to improve the mountain biking skills of all ages.
“Our idea is that this is going to be a skills park that will appeal to all kinds of beginners, not just kids,” Sutela said. “Regular mountain bike trail riders, when they ride past it, they will probably jump in and do a couple of laps and then continue on their ride. It’s built as a beginner pump track, but because of the progression and the variety of skills, we think it’s going to appeal to all mountain bikers.”
MWTA involvement began when one of their volunteers came up with the idea for the pump track. The group remained involved through the master planning process. The final park master plan listed it as a medium priority project, but for MWTA the project is a high priority.
“It’s really desired by the Cheyenne Mountain Cycling Team. Kids on Bikes is keen. We really see it’s a benefit to the community,” Sutela said. “Rather than trying to lobby through the budget process and trying to get the City parks system to fund it, we thought why don’t we just go ahead and do a fundraiser ourselves, so we can move forward with it.”
So far, the project has received $5,000 in matching funding from the nonprofit Outride as well as large donations from SRAM and Russell Grinnell Memorial Trust. Local businesses and community members can donate on their Classy.com fundraising website (see box). Donations of $1,000 or more will get a plaque at the pump track launch pad.
Sutela said they plan to hire a trail contractor with experience building pump tracks because of their technical nature. When properly constructed, riders use them without pedaling or braking. Sutela hopes to get the two-week track construction scheduled in spring 2022, but the city can’t officially hire a contractor until the funding is complete.
Questions about pump-track maintenance came up at an Aug. 12 community input session, but Sutela said he isn’t concerned about maintenance for this project. They’ve already talked to the Cheyenne Mountain Cycling Team about a maintenance program, and the City plans to bury water tanks in the park, making it easier to shape the berms.
The terrain will make the Cresta pump track more interesting and give it a local feel compared to most pump tracks, which are typically built on flat areas, Sutela said.
“This is going to be a unique pump track because it will be like a mountain pump track. It’s got the mountain backdrop. It’s got some elevation,” he said.
MWTA also plans to build a pump track in Southeast Colorado Springs and is looking for other areas to build tracks. Sutela said pump tracks are a way to reach more people and younger riders, and they make it easy for people to get into mountain biking.
“It’s the perfect gateway is how we see a facility like this, and we’re excited to bring more of them to the community.”