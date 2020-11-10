I broke my promise.
I said I’d email my community weekly tips to work with fear and take action as a part of the Do The Thing Challenge.
But I skipped a week.
When I got curious about why I didn’t email, I felt fear. Fear that my emails weren’t resonating and that they’d be a burden.
This line was familiar. I recently realized I stopped prioritizing connection during the pandemic — and in reality even earlier — because I didn’t want to be a burden to others.
I hadn’t yet remembered that connection is a gift to both parties.
The perspective shift came several weeks ago when I was listening to Brené Brown’s “Unlocking Us” podcast interview with former Surgeon General Vivek Murthy about his new book “Together.”
In the interview, Murthy described his loneliness and the loneliness he witnessed in conversations with people throughout the U.S. He talked about how loneliness is at the root of many mental and physical ailments.
He said there’s an antidote to loneliness that’s available to us all.
Connection.
It’s so simple, yet I forgot. Maybe you have, too.
Just by connecting — which we’re hardwired for — we feel better.
Murthy also talked about how connection is the solution to our divisive U.S. politics.
“People are hard to hate up close,” as Brown writes in her book “Braving the Wilderness.”
When we’re in a relationship with someone, we’re open to understanding them. It’s easier to have compassion. To give them room to be human. And, to make mistakes.
Since listening to Brown’s interview with Murthy, I’m making connection a priority again. It’s always been a core value, but I didn’t realize it’s also a core human need.
One way I’m making connection a regular part of my life is with a listening partnership I started with a fellow mom who also practices connection parenting.
We record and write messages for each other whenever we need to share what’s showing up for us in life, good or bad.
We don’t offer advice, only an empathetic, non-judgmental, loving ear.
Murthy also has a listening practice, which he described in a recent “The Science of Happiness” podcast.
Every few days, he and a friend ask each other about a few things they’re grateful for. They listen while fully present, not multitasking.
“I just felt better about the world by having the chance to focus on what was positive. Not even by focusing on the positive things that were happening in my life, but even just hearing what was going well in his life actually made me feel better,” Murthy said during the “The Science of Happiness” podcast interview.
Returning to my emails — I now see my emails as a gift of much-needed connection.
What might change if you also saw connection as a gift and not a burden?
Joanna Zaremba is a mom, coach, and a movement and mindfulness instructor. She helps people become more mentally and physically resilient, so they can live meaningful lives grounded in creativity, joy and possibility. She has lived in the Cheyenne Cañon neighborhood since 2012. She can be reached at joannazaremba@gmail.com.