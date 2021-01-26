Stress isn’t going away anytime soon.
So, instead of wishing it away, let’s talk about what we can do to feel better after stressful events.
I recently read the incredible book “Burnout: The Secret to Unlocking the Stress Cycle” by sisters Emily Nagoski, Ph.D. and Amelia Nagoski, DMA.
“Burnout” explains that although we might have dealt with a stressor — i.e. arriving at work on time after successfully navigating traffic — we still need to deal with the stress itself.
Because most of us experience stress every day, we also need to deal with stress daily by “completing the stress cycle,” according to Nagoski and Nagoski.
Once we complete the stress cycle, we return to a grounded place where we can better respond to life. Animals do it naturally via fighting, running or shaking. But, humans often override their natural ways to cope with stress.
All of the ways the Nagoski sisters suggest we complete the stress cycle are ways I intuitively deal with stress. Here’s their list, plus my own addition, and a few specifics that’ve helped me.
1) Physical activity — the most efficient way to complete the stress cycle.
Sometimes a walk around the block is all we need. Other times, we need vigorous movement to shed the stress hormones that’ve built up.
2) Breathing
Your breath is a gateway to your nervous system. Try taking easy, smooth breaths in and out of the nose. Or try extending your exhalation a little longer than your inhalation. Alternate nostril breathing is another favorite. Or humming on your exhale.
3) Positive social interaction
Connection of all sorts counts. I enjoy recording messages for my listening partner or catching up with friends, but any positive interaction can complete the stress cycle. Don’t discount the small interactions during your day at the grocery store or the post office.
4) Laughter
Laughter is even more helpful if you laugh about the stressor — the thing that caused your stress.
5) Affection
A cuddle or a hug with a human or animal are wonderful ways to reset. I also put self-massage in this category — rolling with a ball on my tight spots always helps me to unwind.
6) Crying
After a big cry, your body relaxes, and you often see things differently.
7) Creative expression
My favorite creative expression is to write. Writing can give you new perspective and provides a safe place to get your thoughts and feelings out. Sometimes we don’t know what we’re thinking and feeling until we write it.
8) Spend time in nature (my addition)
Nature can be deeply restorative when we slow down, notice details and let it soak in.
I encourage you to experiment with these ways of completing the stress response, so you can discover what works for you. It may change on a given day, but most importantly, do it.
Joanna Zaremba is a mom, coach, and a movement and mindfulness instructor. She helps people become more mentally and physically resilient, so they can live meaningful lives grounded in creativity, joy and possibility. She has lived in the Cheyenne Cañon neighborhood since 2012. She can be reached at joannazaremba@gmail.com.